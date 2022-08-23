Language Learning Application Market USD 5944.5 million by 2028 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

Pune, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Language Learning Application Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Language Learning Application market during the forecast period.

Language Learning Application market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1999.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5944.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.8% during the review period.

Language Learning Application Market Segmentation: -

Market segment by Language, covers

English

World Languages

Market segment by Users, can be divided into

Institutional Learners

Individual Learners

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Language Learning Application Market: -

Duolingo

Babbel

Rosetta Stone

Memrise

Busuu

LinguaLeo

Koolearn (NEW Oriental)

Edmodo (Netdragon)

Wall Street English

Open English

Italki

Voxy

Mango Languages

Drops

Lingvist

