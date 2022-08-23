DMG Announces Change of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. DMGI DMGGF 6AX ("DMG" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces John D. (J.D.) Abouchar has been appointed as a new independent Board Director and member of the Audit Committee.



DMG also announces that independent Board Director, Nick Seto has resigned, effective August 22, 2022. Mr. Seto has served on DMG's board for three years and has stepped into a new consulting role for DMG. We thank him for his service since DMG's early days of mining.

Mr. Abouchar brings a wealth of experience to the DMG board. He is the founder and managing partner of Glass Creek Partners, Inc., an investment and consulting firm focusing on publicly listed emerging technology companies. Mr. Abouchar has significant capital markets experience over the past 30 years as a portfolio manager, technology equity research analyst and board member of several U.S. publicly listed companies. Recently, he was Chairman of the Board of Cynergistek CTEK, a cybersecurity firm, for which he was instrumental in re-incorporating the company and uplisting it to a major US exchange. He holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

In addition to joining the Audit Committee, J.D. will be focused on corporate governance and shareholder engagement. "As we responsibly and profitably grow DMG and enter our next stage of development, J.D. will help us to target a wider pool of institutional investors, lend his capital markets experience with investment banks and US securities exchanges and further develop our corporate governance and shareholder outreach," stated CEO Sheldon Bennett.

"Sheldon and the team at DMG have done an admirable job in founding and growing the business into the enterprise it is today," added Mr. Abouchar. "I am honored to be joining the board and look forward to bringing my experience with business development and strategic planning to accelerate the exciting work DMG is doing in the rapidly evolving blockchain technology industry. My goal is to help management engage shareholders, evaluate uplisting opportunities, attract analyst coverage and work with the team to maximize shareholder value."

Grant of Stock Options

Board Directors, Mr. J.D. Abouchar and Mr. Kelly Allin, have been each awarded 200,000 stock options, exercisable at a price of $0.33 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG's sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG's vertical integration.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG's production of Bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

