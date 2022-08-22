Global Mixer Grinder Market to Generate $18.18 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

portland, OR, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mixer grinder market garnered $12.70 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $18.18 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $12.70 billion Market Size in 2031 $18.18 billion CAGR 3.7% No. of Pages in Report 325 Segments covered Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Surge in number of food joints such as hotels & restaurants Rise in business-related travel Expansion of the food service industry Opportunities Rise in trend of cloud kitchen Restraints Intense competition and alternatives to mixers

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a slight negative impact on the growth of the global mixer grinder market in the initial phase. This was due to disruptions in supply chains and distribution channels.

However, these losses were recovered in the later phases, as lockdowns forced everyone to stay at home and consumers started pursuing their various hobbies. There was a rapid increase in the number of residential consumers who were developing interest in baking and cooking different types of foods and deserts at home. This increase in interest helped in increasing the sales of mixer grinder.

New recipes and guides were being circulated online as trends and many consumers were eagerly pursuing those trends. Most foods that people were cooking required extensive mixing and dough making, which is a difficult process if done by hand. Attributed to such difficulties, consumers started purchasing mixer grinders to make such processes easier and more efficient than manual processes, which led to an increase in sale of mixer grinder.

Based on product type, the traditional mixer grinder segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global mixer grinder market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the stand mixer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global mixer grinder market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more thanthree-fourths of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Leading market players of the global mixer grinder market analyzed in the research include Bajaj Group, BOSCH, Crompton greaves consumer electricals limited, De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l, Electrolux AB, Galanz Enterprise Group, Group SEB, Havells India Ltd., Kenstar, LG Electronics Ltd., Morphy Richards, Newell Brands, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation.. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

