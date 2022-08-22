Telecom API Market Size is estimated to be worth USD 1,113 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.2%, Owing to Growing Adoption of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Systems

TOKYO, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOKYO, August 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Global Telecom API Market Size was valued at USD 221 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 1,113 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2030.



With the development of newer and even more effective telecommunications equipment, the telecom industry has expanded quickly throughout the years. The telecom industry has played a critical role in the advancement of human society as well as continues to be the primary driver of global digital transformation. The increased competition among telecommunications service providers to provide improved and enhanced services to clients at cheap pricing in order to attain competitiveness is projected to propel the telecom API market size. Moreover, some other major factors expected to contribute to telecom API market growth include rising desire for online entertainment and improved mobile applications, the rapid expansion of the Internet of things, consumer migration to 4G or LTE networks, efforts to optimize APIs for enhanced user experience, and telecommunications companies' growing need to commercialize their integrated features.

An application programming interface (API) is a computational and storage interface that specifies how a variety of software intermediaries engage with one another. Telecommunications API enables programmers to develop applications that are interoperable with numerous devices on the same network. A telecom provider often used APIs for SMS, MMS, voice, location, and payment, enabling the programmer to incorporate the necessary API into their application. The programmer may be charged by the telecom provider depending on the number of APIs utilized in the application. Telecom API enhances an application's versatility and scalability by handling the increasing number of users in a cloud infrastructure.

Report Coverage:

Market Telecom API Market Telecom API Market Size 2021 USD 221 Billion Telecom API Market Forecast 2030 USD 1,113 Billion Telecom API Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 20.2% Telecom API Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Telecom API Market Base Year 2021 Telecom API Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By End-User, And By Region

Telecom API Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Vodafone Group PLC, Alcatel-Lucent, Orange S.A., Xura, Inc., Fortumo, Tropo, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Apigee Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., Nexmo, Inc., Location Smart, and Aspect Software Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Global Telecom API Market Dynamics

Over the projected period, the rising use of internet connectivity and cloud-based technologies is predicted to affect the expansion of the telecom application programming interface (API) market size. Additionally, improvements in telecom API consumer experience as well as an increase in the amount of mobile phone network providers are expected to fuel the expansion of the telecom API market value. Furthermore, the adoption rate of IoT and the proliferation of start-ups in emerging economies are expected to boost the telecom API market growth. Moreover, quick technological innovation approaches and an increase in the prevalence of sophisticated cloud-based solutions are predicted to produce a large demand for telecom APIs as well as propel the telecom API market trends.

Similarly, the widespread deployment of Machine to Machine (M2M) technologies, increased mobile broadband use, and growing preference for smartphone platforms are likely to open up a slew of new prospects for the telecom application programming interface (API) market shares throughout the projected timeframe. Besides this, the advertising gap in transmission product offerings, as well as strict government policies and regulations are expected to be significant constraints for the growth of the telecom API market growth in the projected timeframe. Likewise, a lack of technical knowledge and experience, and awareness may make it difficult to the expansion of telecom application programming interface (API) market in the projected timeline.

Market Segmentation

The global telecom API market is divided into type and end-use, according to Acumen Research and Consulting. In terms of a type, the segment has been classified into SMS, MMS, and RCS API, M2M and IoT API, Payment API, ID/SSO and subscriber API, Location API, IVR/voice store and voice control API, Content Delivery API, WebRTC API, and others. In terms of the end-use, the industry is categorized into enterprise developers, partner developers, internal telecom developers, and long tail developers.

Telecom API Market Regional Outlook

The telecom API market is divided into five geographic regions: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to a telecom application programming interface (API) industry analysis, North America is predicted to lead the global market in 2021. This expansion is attributed to the strong presence of major corporations and the widespread adoption of emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud services, and IoT technologies. Furthermore, the considerable presence of several large telecom API market players in the region, such as Google LLC, AT&T, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., and Oracle Corporation, can be contributed to the North America telecom API market expansion. Furthermore, the early adoption of emerging technologies such as 4G and advancements in AI and ML algorithms are important factors driving this region's rapid market development.

Telecom API Market Players

Currently, the telecom API market trend is moderately competitive, with a few prominent participants. However, as telecom software services progress, new competitors are strengthening their market position and, as a result, expanding their commercial footprints throughout emerging markets. For instance, in 2018, Nexmo, Inc., a Vonage Hldgs subsidiary, developed an innovative messaging solution platform, which primarily based on two novel APIs, Dispatch API & Messages API.

Some of the prominent telecom API market companies are Vodafone Group PLC, Alcatel-Lucent, Orange S.A., Xura, Inc., Fortumo, Tropo, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Apigee Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., Nexmo, Inc., Location Smart, and Aspect Software.

