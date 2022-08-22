Insurance Cover Spain Launches Comprehensive Service For English Speaking Clients

Cortes Valencianas, Spain, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Insurance Cover Spain has launched expansive services for English speaking clients in Spain, who can now find the best insurance cover for their unique requirements without any hassle.

Torrevieja Translators, based in the region of Alicante province, have been the local go-to translation company for clients for some time now. Over the years, it has also gained experience in the world of insurance through work with immigration departments, where health insurance is of great significance for residency applications. It has also been working on translations for insurance claims.



Insurance Cover Spain

The company has leveraged that experience with the launch of the new company, Insurance Cover Spain for the benefit of English speaking people in Spain. Launched in 2022, the company aims to offer the best insurance they need for their NLV (Non-Lucrative Visas) that is required before moving to Spain. Insurance Cover Spain is set to be the only place they will need to look at because of its comprehensive range of services.

For starters, they are registered insurance agents with the DGSFP and are RGPD data protection compliant. They have forged a partnership with Caser Seguros, which allows them to bring many exclusive offers to the table for expats in Spain. From health to car and pet insurance, the company has all the solutions people are looking for to ensure that their stay in the country is well-protected as it should be.

But at the heart of the exemplary service is its attention to detail and understanding of client's specific needs. It can do that because Insurance Cover Spain speaks the language of its English speaking clients, be it in sales or customer service, as well as claims departments. That's the reason clients don't have to worry about any language barrier in Spain and can rest assured that their requirements are safely covered by the company.

Its vast experience working with expats in the country has enabled its well-trained team to offer carefully considered cover based on their requirements. Insurance Cover Spain is also dedicated to providing personalized services to each customer, not only before and during but also after they decide to take cover from them. Interestingly, they are also the one-stop insurance service for clients' varied requirements too.

Those looking for health insurance can benefit from the wide array of options they have in front of them, which is also true for life insurance coverage. Home insurance and travel insurance are some of the other popular services offered by the company. Clients can opt for funeral insurance, car or motorbike insurance, and business and civil liability insurance. The company also offers pet insurance options to ensure that every member of the clients' family is covered while offering them impeccable service and support.

To learn more, visit: https://insurancecoverspain.es/

About Insurance Cover Spain

Established by Torrevieja Translators, a renowned name in the business, the company aims to provide one-to-one customer service to ensure that clients get the best insurance cover based on their specific requirements.

