Brain Soup presents IDO Public presale

Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent market volatility has sent many cryptocurrency projects scrambling to take action in an attempt to protect the value of their token or coin from sudden fluctuations in the market. Projects like EOS, TRON, and WAX have taken steps to reduce the amount of ETH that users must use to buy their tokens through their smart contracts.



Brain Soup is a good old memecoin of the BSC project on the Binance Smart Chain that was created in response to recent global events. The team behind Brain Soup believes that there is still potential for huge profits to be made in the cryptocurrency space, and they are committed to helping others find success. The project provides resources and support for those looking to get started in the industry, and they also offer guidance for those who are already established.

The Brain Soup Ecosystem includes many different aspects that all work together to create a cohesive whole. This includes the NFT collection, Brain Soup staking, offline events, merchandise, and Brain Soup Bridge. All of these components are essential to the functioning of the ecosystem and are interdependent on each other. In order for the system to function, there needs to be trust between the various elements. Trust is what keeps the chain running and ensures its success. Brain Soup advocates building a linked system of mutual trust and trustworthiness where the sum of the parts is greater than the whole.

Global events have sent many Binance Smart Chain projects scrambling. The most recent event was the announcement of the IDO public presale, which will be hosted on Pinksale on August 26th at 14:00 UTC. This has caused a lot of projects to pause and reflect on their current standing. For some, this has meant making changes to their plans. Others have simply decided to move forward with their original plans. With all that's going on in the crypto world, it is hard to know what is best for your project. Whatever you decide to do, keep an eye out for more announcements from Brain Soup about upcoming changes.

The Brain Soup community is one of the most valuable assets of the ecosystem. The power of its members and investors has enabled it to weather recent global events. The community has come together to support the project in these difficult times. Thanks to the power of the community, Brain Soup will be able to win. We are confident that the community would still be strong enough to carry on this mission.

Participate in our IDO on Pinksale, here is the link: https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/0x3981499cAe2b2904A732E150790536e3a4768BA3?chain=BSC

Website: https://brainsoup.xyz

Whitepaper: https://docs.brainsoup.xyz

Telegram: https://t.me/brainsoupofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/brainsoup_brain

Instagram: https://instagram.com/brainsoup_brain

Github: https://github.com/Brain-Soup

Media Details:

Name: Brain Soup

Email: Contact@brainsoup.xyz

City: Vilnius

Country: Lithuania

