CORRECTION: Universal Casualty Launches Independent Auto-Dealers Partnership With NIADA

JERICHO, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Casualty is proud to announce its partnership with NIADA; the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association. NIADA was founded in 1946 and serves as the representative body for over 38,000 used vehicle dealers in the United States.
By partnering with Universal Causality, an insurance company that specializes in serving independent auto dealers, NIADA members are now eligible for exclusive market premiums.
Tim Derham, CEO of Universal Casualty, is thrilled with the opportunity to work with NIADA, stating, "We look forward to savings NIADA members lots of money and understanding their very specific coverage needs."
Gary Bolan, Chief Underwriting officer at Universal Casualty, adds: "The partnership is symbiotic of our organization's mutual goals."
The partnership is 100% dedicated to the owners of independent auto shops--with tailored solutions that have zero hassles. By removing the broker, specializing our service, and partnering with a sizable organization like NIADA, Universal Causality has reduced premium costs with increased customer service capabilities for independent auto dealers through this bulk offering.
Bob Voltmann, CEO at NIADA, states that he "is very excited about the opportunity to work together in order to explore the opportunity of industry products that better protect our member businesses."
Paula Frendel, Executive Director at NYIADA, added on that she "is elated to extend our partnership nationwide to serve members' insurance needs." Services available under this offering include General Liability, Workers Compensation, Professional Liability, Commercial Auto, Tools / Equipment, Commercial Property, and Business Owners Policy.
About Universal Casualty:
Universal Casualty Risk Retention was founded in 2017 for the purpose of serving the Auto Service Industry. They have a dedicated loss control department that has over 40 years of experience handling dealership claims, and are licensed as a Risk Retention Group by the state of Oklahoma for writing liability insurance in all 50 states. They are a captive association, and policyholders are required to join the association (included in the policy premium) in order to qualify for our rates. Universal Casualty's goal is to provide the best rates and programs to all. They tailor rates, deductibles, and coverages and give special attention to good loss-control.
Press Contact:
Christopher Khan
ckhan@interinsurance.com
