Paycor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CINCINNATI, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. PYCR ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences.
- Stifel Tech Executive Summit in Deer Valley, UT on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:00 am Mountain Time
- Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 4:30 pm Pacific Time
Where available, presentations will be webcast live and accessible for replay for a limited time under the "Events & Presentations" section of Paycor's investor relations website at https://investors.paycor.com/.
About Paycor
Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development software, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.
Investor Relations:
Rachel White
513-954-7388
IR@paycor.com
Media Relations:
Carly Graman
513-954-7282
PR@paycor.com
