ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

The Greenrose Holding Company Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

by Globe Newswire
August 22, 2022 4:08 PM | 82 min read
  • Continued Focus on Ramping Cultivation Capacity in Connecticut and Arizona
  • Progressing Into Second Half of 2022 with Strengthened Leadership Team
  • Provides Update on Full Year 2022 Guidance

AMITYVILLE, New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. GNRS GNRSW))) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, is reporting financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

  For the three months ended  For the six months ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  Successor  Predecessor  Successor  Predecessor 
(in thousands) 2022  2021  2022  2021 
Net Income (Loss) $(10,336) $3,268  $(24,904) $6,060 
Provision for income taxes  753   299   1,234   550 
Interest expense, net  6,910   44   13,529   77 
Depreciation & amortization  4,671   206   9,197   408 
EBITDA  1,998   3,817   (944)  7,095 
Transaction related fees(a)  588   294   588   294 
Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments(b)  (694)  -   (1,164)  - 
Fair Value Step-up of Inventory (c)  2,211   -   4,345   - 
Infrequent events(d)  (1,046)  87   (235)  87 
Management fees(e)  -   400   -   400 
Stock compensation expense (f)  -   -   662   - 
Adjusted EBITDA $3,057  $4,598  $3,252  $7,876 


(a)For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, transaction fees relate to the consulting legal and accounting fees related to the acquisitions of Theraplant and True Harvest and their corresponding contractual filing requirements of an S-1 to register shares. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, transaction fees relate to consulting, legal, and accounting fees in preparation for the Theraplant Business Combination.
(b)Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments represent the (gain)/loss related to private warrants and other derivative instruments. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized a gain of $694 thousand and $1,164 on its financial instruments which resulted primarily from fluctuations in the Company's stock price.
(c)Represents the impact to the cost of goods sold due to the fair value step up of inventory from purchase accounting.
(d)For the three months ended June 30, 2022, infrequent events relates to $1,046 thousand gain on contingent consideration. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, infrequent events relates to the $1,046 thousand gain on contingent consideration, offset by the $811 thousand loss on note settlement. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the $87 thousand is consisted of $29 thousand related to costs related to a fire in a grow room causing repair expenses that had not yet been recovered by insurance, as well as $58 thousand related to lobbyist fees related to Connecticut cannabis regulation proposals.
(e)Represents management fees associated with management consulting services that were not required to be paid after the closing of the Theraplant Business Combination.
(f)Represents share based compensation incurred for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as part of the Company's equity incentive plan.


 Successor  Predecessor
(in thousands)June 30, 2022  June 30, 2021
Revenues$9,191   $6,570 
Cost of Goods Sold*
 6,297    2,127 
Gross Profit* 2,894    4,443 
Gross Margin* 31.5%   67.6%
Adjusted EBITDA 3,057    4,598 
Net Income$(10,336)  $3,268 
Basic Earnings per Share (0.63)   ** 

* Cost of Goods Sold includes $2,211 of additional expense due to the fair value step up of inventory from purchase accounting, which negatively impacts gross profit by $2,211 and gross margin by 24%.  
**Predecessor earnings per shares attributable to Angel Founder Units, Series A units, and Series R units were $15.77 per share, respectively; however, presentation of predecessor results not deemed comparable to results of successor given changes in capitalization and holding company results of operation.

Management Commentary

"During the second quarter, we continued to strengthen our operational foundation in both Connecticut and Arizona," said Mickey Harley, CEO of Greenrose. "Our revenues increased 40% year-over-year due to incremental contributions from True Harvest, where we substantially reduced our inventory backlog and generated sequential month-over-month sales improvements. At Theraplant, we continued to navigate demand headwinds within the state's current medical market, but worked to further activate our increased cultivation capacity and build inventory ahead of Connecticut's expected commencement of recreational cannabis sales. While we continued to incur higher costs associated with ramping our expanded cultivation capacity at both True Harvest and Theraplant, we believe this work improves our positioning for improving our operations in Arizona and preparing for Connecticut's forthcoming recreational market, respectively. As we progress into the second half of 2022, we remain focused on leveraging our existing production efficiencies to deepen and expand our presence in our existing state markets.

"In Connecticut, we are focused on ramping our harvests to build additional inventory as we prepare to supply the expected recreational market, and we are closely monitoring regulatory progress on this front. After populating all grow rooms at our expanded Theraplant cultivation operations in the first quarter of this year, we successfully completed our first harvest out of our two newest Theraplant grow rooms in June. Subsequent to the second quarter, Greenrose, together with partners, applied for four retail licenses and two hybrid retail licenses as part of the state's equity joint venture (EJV) program, but the four Greenrose-related retail licenses were among the 14 retail applications that were recently denied by Connecticut's Social Equity Council. We are working to address deficiencies in the applications.

"In Arizona, we continue activating our expanded cultivation capacity. While True Harvest's second quarter revenue continues to reflect the impacts of production interruptions stemming from construction on our additional grow rooms, these impacts have gradually eased relative to the first quarter of this year. We have opened our seventh and eighth grow rooms at True Harvest and have overcome some of the post-harvest bottlenecks we experienced in the first quarter. As we bring more of our capacity online, we look forward to further improving our operational efficiencies and implementing them on an even greater scale."

Paul "Otto" Wimer, Chief Business Officer of Greenrose, added: "Subsequent to the second quarter, we announced two new key leadership additions. We appointed Benjamin Rose to our board of directors, effective August 1, 2022, and named Bernard Wang as our new chief financial officer, effective August 8, 2022. Mr. Rose and Mr. Wang bring over 25 years of experience in finance and investments, and public accounting and management, respectively, including strong public company and cannabis industry experience. We believe their deep expertise will help us advance our strategic progress as an early-stage multi-state operator. With our strengthened leadership team and our growing production operations, we aim to continue enhancing our positions in Connecticut and Arizona to capitalize on market expansion opportunities as they arise."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company's revenue, net of discounts increased 40% to $9.2 million compared to $6.6 million in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily reflects incremental revenue contributions from True Harvest compared to the prior year period, which only included contributions from Theraplant. Theraplant's second quarter revenues decreased year-over year as a result of sustained demand headwinds in Connecticut's medical market, as well as increased competition and impacts from the state's illicit market. True Harvest's second quarter revenue performance continues to reflect the impacts of production disruptions resulting from the facility's recent expansion.

Cost of goods sold, net for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $6.3 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was due to purchase accounting considerations in the fair value step up of inventory, which amounted to a $1.2 million cost increase for Theraplant. Cost of goods sold during the second quarter also reflects a $2.9 million cost contribution from True Harvest, including True Harvest's fair value step up of inventory. The Company also continued to incur start-up costs related to initial planting and production processes at Theraplant's new production facility, as well as ramping its expanded capacity at both Theraplant and True Harvest.

Gross profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $2.9 million compared to $4.4 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the aforementioned purchase accounting considerations in the fair value step up of inventory, partially offset by $1.3 million in incremental gross profit contribution from True Harvest.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $3.3 million compared to $0.6 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by incremental cost contributions from True Harvest relative to the prior year period—which only included expenses from Theraplant—as well as additional public company expenses.

Net income (loss) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $(10.3) million compared to $3.3 million in the prior year quarter. This was primarily attributable to the aforementioned revenue impacts of the production interruptions at True Harvest and ongoing demand headwinds in the Connecticut market, as well as increased interest expense of $6.9 million, purchase accounting fair value inventory step-up of $2.2 million, and intangible amortization expense of $4.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $3.1 million compared to $4.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the aforementioned lower level of gross profit generated during the quarter, higher corporate general and administrative expenses, and costs related to ramping the Company's production capacity at Theraplant and True Harvest.

Cash and cash equivalents combined with restricted cash was $2.7 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $9.1 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was driven by acquisition-related expenses and debt obligations.

2022 Financial Outlook Update
Due to regulatory delays surrounding the expected timing of Connecticut's recreational cannabis market, Greenrose is suspending its previously stated full year 2022 guidance. The Company expects to re-evaluate and provide further updates on its 2022 outlook as regulatory visibility improves.

Conference Call

Greenrose will conduct a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Greenrose management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Date: August 22, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9da0da5236ce42a5832d1a111ccf77c5

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

About The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.
The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. is a multi-state cultivator and producer of cannabis brands and products. Greenrose is driven by cultivation. It is understood that being a leader in the cannabis industry starts with outstanding flower derived from sophisticated genetics and scalable grow methods. Greenrose aims to be a vertically integrated company that looks for scale and horizontal consolidation. For more information, please visit greenroseholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measures that represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciations, and amortization, or EBITDA, and further adjustments to EBITDA to exclude certain non-cash items and other non-recurring items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations. We disclose EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because these non-GAAP measures are key measures used by our management to evaluate our business, measure its operating performance, and make strategic decisions. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be useful for investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operations results in the same manner as its management. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, income before income taxes, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Using these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze our business would have material limitations because the calculations are based on the subjective determination of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find significant. In addition, although other companies in our industry may report measures titled EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA or similar measures, such non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from how we calculate non-GAAP financial measures, which reduces their overall usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, you should consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Greenrose's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include:

  • liquidity of Greenrose's stock;
  • Greenrose's ability to manage growth; Greenrose's ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions;
  • servicing Greenrose debt will require a significant amount of cash;
  • lacking sufficient capital or the inability to raise additional capital, whether equity or debt;
  • rising costs adversely affecting Greenrose's profitability;
  • competition in the legal cannabis industry;
  • adverse changes to the legal environment for the cannabis industry; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Greenrose's products and services;
  • failure to realize the anticipated benefits of recently completed and future acquisitions, including delays in consummating any future acquisitions or difficulty in, or costs associated with, integrating the businesses of Greenrose, Theraplant and True Harvest;
  • prevailing prices for cannabis products in the markets in which Greenrose operates;
  • new regulations or pending changes (and the timing of any such changes) in the current regulations in the states of Connecticut and Arizona where the businesses of Theraplant and True Harvest operate, respectively;
  • the effects of competition on Greenrose's business;
  • costs related to potential acquisitions; and
  • those factors discussed in Greenrose's Form 10-K filed April 15, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Greenrose filed, or to be filed, with the SEC.

If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Greenrose does not presently know or that Greenrose currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Greenrose's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Greenrose anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Greenrose may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Greenrose specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Greenrose's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Accordingly, readers should not unduly rely on any projections or other forward-looking statements or data contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
(949) 574-3860
GNRS@gatewayir.com

Greenrose Contact:
Daniel Harley
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations
(516) 307-0383
ir@greenroseholdings.com



The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(in thousands, except share amounts)

  June 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $981  $7,240 
Restricted Cash  1,743   1,817 
Marketable Security  633   1,694 
Accounts Receivable, net  2,604   1,197 
Inventories  11,121   12,513 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,289   3,031 
Total current assets  18,371   27,492 
Intangible assets, net  105,784   113,684 
Property and equipment, net  25,215   25,209 
Goodwill  65,791   71,658 
Other assets  1,199   1,050 
Total assets $216,360  $239,093 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $11,633  $18,916 
Current Tax Payable  1,210   38 
Current Portion of Note Payable  110,083   106,015 
Convertible Promissory Note - Related Parties  -   2,000 
Promissory Notes - Related Parties  -   641 
Due to Related Parties  870   846 
Due to Prior Members  599   1,130 
Other Current Liabilities  168   1,340 
Total current liabilities  124,563   130,926 
Contingent Consideration  14,215   20,880 
Note Payable, Net of Current Portion  9,723   - 
Private Warrants Liabilities  556   436 
Warrant Liabilities  16,958   16,601 
Derivative Liability  -   1,167 
Total liabilities  166,015   170,010 
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 17,649,561 and 16,061,190 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021, respectively.  2   2 
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding  -   - 
Additional paid-in capital  77,025   70,859 
Accumulated deficit  (26,682)  (1,778)
Total Stockholders' Equity  50,345   69,083 
Total liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $216,360  $239,093 



The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  Successor  Predecessor  Successor  Predecessor 
  June 30,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Revenue $9,191  $6,570  $17,380  $13,720 
Cost of Goods Sold  6,297   2,127   12,650   4,825 
Gross Profit  2,894   4,443   4,730   8,895 
Expenses from Operations                
Selling and Marketing  27   183   53   187 
General, and Administrative  3,296   634   8,272   1,995 
Depreciation and Amortization  3,984   15   7,945   26 
Total Expenses from Operations  7,307   832   16,270   2,208 
Income From Operation  (4,413)  3,611   (11,540)  6,687 
Other income (expense):                
Other income (expense), net  1,046   -   235   - 
Interest Expense, net  (6,910)  (44)  (13,529)  (77)
Change in Fair Value in Financial Instruments  694   -   1,164   - 
Total other income (expense), net  (5,170)  (44)  (12,130)  (77)
                 
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes  (9,583)  3,567   (23,670)  6,610 
                 
Provision for Income Taxes  (753)  (299)  (1,234)  (550)
Net Income $(10,336) $3,268  $(24,904) $6,060 
                 
Successor earnings per share                
Earnings per common share                
Basic and diluted $(0.63)     $(1.54)    
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding                
Basic and diluted  16,523,208       16,210,535     
                 
Predecessor earnings per share                
Net Income per share – basic and diluted – attributable to:                
Angel Founder Units     $15.77      $29.31 
Series A Units     $15.77      $29.31 
Series R Units     $15.77      $29.31 
                 
Weighted average shares – basic and diluted – attributable to:                
Angel Founder Units      110,000       110,000 
Series A Units      42,761       42,761 
Series R Units      54,000       54,000 


The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity/Members' Equity (Unaudited)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

  Successor 
(in thousands except share amounts) Common
Stock		  Amount  Additional
Paid In
Capital		  Accumulated
(Deficit)		  Total
Stockholder's
Equity		 
Balance at December 31, 2021  16,061,190  $2  $70,859  $(1,778) $69,083 
Issuance of stock options  -   -   225   -   225 
Settlement of Investor Shares released from lockup  -   -   1,390   -   1,390 
Issuance of shares in settlement of promissory note  685,289   -   2,864   -   2,864 
Issuance of shares to board members  73,700   -   387   -   387 
Issuance of shares to Investor  753,165   -   1,000   -   1,000 
Issuance of shares to vender  11,905   -   50   -   50 
Net Loss  -   -   -   (14,568)  (14,568)
Balance at March 31, 2022  17,585,249  $2  $76,775  $(16,346) $60,431 
Share repayment of Imperial Note  64,312   -   250   -   250 
Net Loss  -   -   -   (10,336)  (10,336)
Balance at June 30, 2022  17,649,561  $2  $77,025  $(26,682) $50,345 


  Predecessor 
(in thousands) Total
Members'
Equity		 
Balance, December 31, 2020 $12,245 
Distributions to Members  - 
Net Income  2,792 
Balance at March 31, 2021 $15,037 
Distributions to Members  (4,000)
Net Income  3,268 
Balance at June 30, 2021 $14,305 



The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(in thousands)

  Successor  Predecessor 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2022  2021 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $(24,904) $6,060 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  9,197   408 
Change in fair value in financial instruments  1,454   - 
Gain on contingent consideration  (1,045)  - 
Share based compensation  662   - 
Amortization of debt discount & issuance fees  2,935   - 
Interest Expense - PIK  4,541   - 
         
Change in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (1,407)  (40)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  1,593   (108)
Inventories  1,392   (46)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  3,222   607 
Deferred tax liabilities  1,172   1 
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities  (1,188)  6,882 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment  (1,287)  (3,276)
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,287)  (3,276)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from notes payable  -   1,780 
Principal repayments of notes payable  (3,858)  (34)
Distributions to members  -   (3,856)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities  (3,858)  (2,110)
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (6,333)  1,496 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period  9,057   2,263 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period  2,724   3,759 
         
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash        
Cash and cash equivalents  981   3,759 
Restricted cash  1,743   - 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $2,724  $3,759 
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information        
Cash paid for interest (net of interest capitalized) 2,870     
Cash paid for income taxes 62     
         
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities        
Investor shares released from lockup 1,390     
Investor share settled liabilities 1,250     
Settlement of Sponsor Notes 2,641     
Reclass of accrued liability to note payable 10,423     
Goodwill measurement period adjustment 5,867     
Capital expenditures payable 16     

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.