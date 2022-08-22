P3 Health Partners CEO Dr. Sherif Abdou Featured on Benchtop Bios Podcast

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P3 Health Partners Inc. ("P3" or the "Company") PIII, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced that an interview with P3's founder and CEO Dr. Sherif Abdou is featured on an episode of the Benchtop Bios podcast series. In the interview, Dr. Abdou provides an in-depth overview of P3's unique approach to the value-based healthcare model and the efficient delivery of patient care to Medicare Advantage patients. The episode is available from: Benchtop Bios P3 Health Partners.
The Benchtop Bios podcast series lets listeners hear from some of the biotech and healthcare industries' top thought leaders. Hosted by veteran journalist Neil Canavan and sponsored by LifeSci Advisors, the podcast series is essential listening for biotech and healthcare investors, stakeholders, and anyone interested in the discoveries and trends shaping 21st century healthcare.
About P3 Health Partners PIII:
P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,500 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient's care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on @p3healthpartners and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners.
