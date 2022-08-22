STRATA Skin Sciences to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. SSKN, a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced the company will present at the upcoming Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, taking place virtually. Members of management are scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET.



Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation directly by following this link . An archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of STRATA Skin Sciences website at www.strataskinsciences.com following the event.

Those parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC®, XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and TheraClear® treatment systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, acne and various other skin conditions.

The Company's proprietary XTRAC® and XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 excimer lasers deliver a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 31 million patients in the United States alone. In addition, STRATA's TheraClear®X, utilizes FDA-Cleared technology to address the estimated $5.5 billion market opportunity for acne treatment with a non-invasive, highly effective, in-office procedure.

STRATA's unique business model, in the U.S., leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company's partner dermatology clinics.

