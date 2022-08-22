Aspira Women's Health Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH ("Aspira"), a bio-analytical based women's health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the securities will be offered by Aspira.



William Blair & Company, L.L.C. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

Aspira intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including product portfolio expansion and commercialization. Aspira may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to invest in complimentary businesses, strategic partnerships, technologies or other intellectual property.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-252267) previously filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A preliminary prospectus supplement, dated August 22, 2022, and accompanying prospectus, dated January 28, 2021, relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. To obtain a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the final prospectus supplement (when available) for the offering, please contact William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at 1-800-621-0687 or by e-mail at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted.

About Aspira Women's Health Inc.

Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH is transforming women's health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women's Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plus™ combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Aspira GenetiX™ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. The next generation of products in development include OVAWatch™ and EndoCheck™.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering, as well as the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Words such as "may," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "plans," "seeks," "could," "should," "continue," "will," "potential," "projects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, as well as risks and uncertainties inherent in Aspira's business, including those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Aspira's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as supplemented by the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Aspira's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and in Aspira's other periodic filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in Aspira's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Aspira expressly disclaims any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

