"Security and Compliance in the Era of Telehealth and Virtual Care" Free Webinar on August 25 Hosted by Paubox

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paubox, a leading provider of HIPAA compliant email and marketing solutions for healthcare organizations, will host a free webinar on "Security and compliance in the era of telehealth and virtual care." The panel discussion will feature industry experts: Ryan Patrick, Vice President of Adoption at HITRUST; Hoala Greevy, CEO and Founder of Paubox; and Ryan Schoppe, IT Director with One Health. Held on August 25, at 1 p.m. ET, participants can register for the free webinar at https://reg.xtelligentmedia.com/2022-8-25PauboxWebcast



Attendees will gain insights on:

The HIPAA standards related to telehealth

Emerging security threats targeting virtual care and solutions to address them

The pros and cons of email vs. portal communication with remote patients

New security methodologies to consider

The panel of speakers includes:

Ryan Patrick

Vice President of Adoption, HITRUST

Prior to joining HITRUST, Ryan served as the Senior Vice President of Security for Intraprise Health. Working within organizations like MetLife and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center as a security analyst, Ryan has gained a wealth of experience conducting risk assessments against HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53 and PCI-DSS. He is a retired Colonel in the United States Army, holds a CISSP, a Masters of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, and an MBA from Norwich University.

Hoala Greevy

Founder and CEO, Paubox

Hoala has been in the email industry since his first job out of college at Critical Path in San Francisco in 1999. Prior to founding Paubox, Hoala started Hawaii's first SaaS company (Pau Spam) in 2002. Hoala holds three patents related to email security and graduated from Portland State University with a B.S. in Geography and Social Sciences. An avid kayak fisherman, Hoala has caught three blue marlins from his kayak.

Ryan Schoppe

IT Director, One Health

As the IT Director at One Health -- an FQHC serving Montana and Wyoming -- Ryan developed and now oversees both the organization's traditional IT department as well as the One Health telehealth network. Over the last seven years that Ryan has served as IT Director, One Health has grown from one clinic and less than 30 employees to over 10 clinics and 250 employees.

About Paubox

Paubox, based in San Francisco, is a leader in HIPAA compliant email and marketing solutions for healthcare organizations. Founded in 2015, Paubox is on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately owned companies. According to G2 rankings, Paubox leads the HIPAA compliant email industry for Best Email Encryption Software and Best HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software. Its suite of solutions includes Paubox Email Suite, Paubox Marketing and Paubox Email API. Paubox customers include AdaptHealth, Curative, Summit Health and the Queen's Health System. For more information, contact us at Paubox or call (415)-795-7396.

