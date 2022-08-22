Fat Replacers Market Valuation to Reach USD 2.96 Billion by 2030 at 3.51% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Fat Replacers Market Information by Type, Source, Form, Application, and Region- Forecast till 2030", the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 2.96 Billion by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 3.51% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

Compared to traditional fat, fat replacers have comparable physical and chemical qualities. Fat replacements are significantly more stable and have fewer calories. They are used to make food products that are minimal in fat and calories. In most cases, proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, and other ingredients are used to prepare fat substitutes. One of the factors compelling the market's development is the growing demand for lower-fat and zero-fat food items brought on by shifting dietary norms, growing health concerns, and growing willingness among consumers to accept fat alternatives. There are fat substitutes made of protein, lipid, and carbohydrates. Most cuisines use diverse fat substitutes from various sources. Even though many of the ingredients have long been used in cuisines, they are now being used in new ways.

Due to the mounting incidence of obesity and other chronic conditions around the world, the market for fat replacers will be projected to expand rapidly over the forecast period. The global market for fat replacers is anticipated to develop as consumers become more aware of the health benefits of eating a low-fat diet and as major industry players debut more products on the market. . Food manufacturing businesses regularly spend on research and development projects to create goods with fewer calories and better flavor. The need for more refined products is expected to increase due to the food industry's changing environment.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 2.96 Billion CAGR 3.51% (2021–2030) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Source, Form, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing Obese Population High Demand For A Low-Calorie Convenience Food

Market Competitive Landscape:

The distinguished players in the fat replacers market are:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

Kerry Group plc. (Ireland)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Chemically, fat substitutes are similar to proteins, carbs, and lipids. Consumers are altering their eating habits and eating less fat due to their increased understanding of health risks. Fat replacement products have a huge market opportunity due to these factors. Currently, fat replacement is beneficial for society because consuming too much fat can result in high blood cholesterol, obesity, cancer, or coronary heart disease. The global market for fat substitutes is expanding due to rising consumer health consciousness and an increasing number of obese consumers. The creation of a wide range of products due to technological advancements has expanded the appeal of fat substitutes.

The primary factors influencing the development of this market are the health advantages associated with using fat substitutes to manage body weight and metabolism. Another driver of this sector's rising demand is changing customers' eating habits. In addition, rising government support for fat substitutes and the start of initiatives by food and health regulatory authorities to lower the fat content of food and beverage goods are anticipated to propel market expansion.

Market Restraints:

Counterfeit products are one of the main factors limiting the growth of the fat replacers market. The market for fat replacers is largely constrained by the potential negative health effects of excessive fat replacer consumption. Furthermore, it is projected that the expansion of the fat replacers market in the coming years would be hampered by most of them being unable to replicate 100% of the qualities of fat and imitate their sensory properties that give food a specific desirable flavor and texture. During the projected period, unfavorable taste compared to fats and nutrition issues with fat substitutes will limit the market growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of eating a healthy diet and are therefore showing a greater preference for low-fat or fat-free food products. This presents a lucrative opportunity for the key players to innovate in product type and ingredient selection to appeal to the growing segment of health-conscious consumers.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The protein segment will lead the market in the forecast period.

By Form

The powder will lead the market in the forecast period.

By Application

Dairy and Frozen Desserts will advance the market in the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America held the chief market share in the global market for fat substitutes. Recently, there has been an increase in demand for low-calorie foods and drinks in the area. North America dominates the market for fat substitutes, then Asia-Pacific. Because more individuals are becoming conscious of the benefits of adopting a low-fat diet, the U.S. has seen a rise in fat substitutes in dairy products and candy shops. The popularity of low-calorie and low-fat comfort foods is a major driving force in the food and beverage sector.

Additionally, growing consumer awareness of fat substitutes and a growing desire for a traditional fat substitute with fewer calories in foods and beverages have sparked interest in fat substitutes in Asia-Pacific countries like China and India, which is likely to support the growth of fat substitutes market during the audit period. APAC's food and beverage business is expected to grow quickly due to the region's fast-increasing population, which has also contributed to its development. It is anticipated that rising consumer health consciousness, fast urbanization, and rising demand for convenience foods in APAC will further fuel the expansion of the region's market for fat replacers.

In Europe, fat substitutes and their various variants are most frequently consumed. Distinct regions have different preferences for various types of fat substitutes. As a result, the demand for ready-to-eat items and nutrient-dense foods is expanding, boosting the market for fat substitutes in Europe. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly during the projected period due to an increase in population and rising nutritional needs per person.

