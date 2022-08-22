Leather Goods Market Size is projected to reach USD 720.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purses, wallets, and belts, as well as footwear, handbags, and other leather goods, are included in the leather goods segment . The leather luggage and goods market are growing due to factors such as rising disposable income, increased domestic and international travel, and rising living standards. Global market players are constantly releasing new and stylish leather goods to meet changing consumer demand. Furthermore, market players' stylish and compact luggage products provide consumers with convenience and ease while traveling. Consumers are more likely to choose premium and high-quality leather products as their per capita income rises.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Fashion Trends are changing.

Globally changing fashion trends have encouraged market players to introduce innovative and trendy products in order to meet consumer demands and maintain a loyal customer base. Furthermore, consumers prefer leather goods and luggage that are both compact and stylish. Men's accessories, such as leather bracelets, necklaces, and gloves, have become popular as fashion trends change. As a result, shifting fashion trends will help the market grow in the coming years.

Domestic and international tourism are both increasing.

The growth of various industries has been aided by an increase in domestic and international tours. People prefer leather luggage bags that are easy to handle. Extensive travel necessitates leather luggage that can withstand rough handling at any time. As a result, for more convenient travel, consumers choose premium and higher-quality leather luggage.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 720.8 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.2% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Distribution Channel, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Puma SE, Louis Vuitton SE, Fila, Inc., New Balance Athletics, Inc., Knoll, Inc., Timberland LLC, Johnston and Murphy, Woodland, PRADA Spa, Hermès International SCA Key Market Opportunities Development of Fashionable Leather Goods at a Reasonable Cost Key Market Drivers Lifestyle Changes Are Occurring Will Drive the Market

Living Standards are Improving

Restraints

The availability of cheaper leather goods and the shortage of leather goods worldwide.

There are some kinds of leather goods available in the market which have low costs. It will be hampering the supply and demand of good quality leather products and their price as well. However, the worldwide shortage of leather goods is driving up the price. As a result, European buyers are on the lookout for low-cost suppliers who can produce leather from exotic animals like pythons and alligators. These are the factors restraining the growth of the leather goods market.





Opportunities

Evolution of budget-friendly, stylish and comfortable leather goods.

Handling goods are the most frequently purchased category, followed by belts. Handbags and wallets are still the most popular carrying products, and travel bags are the fastest-growing products in the leather goods market. As we all know, lifestyles are changing all the time, and as consumers' disposable income rises, they are becoming more interested in fashionable goods. Consumers are improving their standard of living by purchasing more fashionable and trendy goods with their disposable income. As a result, consumer preferences like these will provide market participants with an opportunity.

Segmental Insights

The leather goods segments of the market are separated by product type. Travel bags, casual bags, and business bags are divided into the leather segment, while purses, wallets & belts, handbags, footwear, and other products are divided into the leather goods segment. Men and women are divided into two categories in this market. The women's segment dominated the market, while the men's segment grew in popularity due to men's increased interest in leather products such as wallets, handbags, and footwear.





Regional Insights

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are the four regions that make up the market.

The leather goods market in North America is the largest.

The leather goods market in Europe is the second-largest in the world.

The fastest-growing regional market is the Asia Pacific. Rising demand for premium and luxury goods is driving the Asia Pacific regional market, which is led by China and India.

With the highest revenue share, Europe has surpassed Asia as the leading region in the global leather goods market.

as the leading region in the global leather goods market. The product's growing popularity and the region's growing online sales would help the regional market growth.





Key Players

Adidas AG

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

Louis Vuitton SE

Fila, Inc.

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Knoll, Inc.

Timberland LLC

Johnston and Murphy

Woodland

PRADA Spa

Hermès International SCA





Market Segmentation

By Product

Footwear

Luggage

Accessories

Clothing and Apparel

By Distribution Channel

Store-Based Retail Hypermarket and Supermarket Specialty Store Exclusive Store

Online Retail





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

The U.K.

The Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

The Rest of APAC

Central and South America and the Caribbean

Brazil

Argentina

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Iran

Kuwait

The Rest of MEA





Recent Developments

18-MAY-2022 adidas and Pharrell Williams Launch New Core Black Colorway.

12 April-2022 FILA and USTA Foundation Collaborate to Launch "Spirit of Tennis Scholarships"

05April-2022 Barneys New York and FILA Debut Limited-Edition Footwear Collection





News Media

Rising Awareness Regarding Leather Goods and Surging Spending Power Drives the Leather Goods Market

Global Leather Goods Market to Grow at a Healthy CAGR During Estimated Period





