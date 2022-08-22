Mounting Logistics & Warehousing Application across Industries to Accelerate Dumping Hopper Sales, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has revealed that the global dumping hopper market is estimated at US$ 2 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



The first dumping hopper was invented in the early 1900s and was fabricated of steel. A dumping hopper is a device that can be used to collect materials from a place and either transport them to another place or simply dump them somewhere else. They are very versatile and can handle a variety of materials, including hazardous material.

With the rise of the manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries, the amount of waste produced has also increased drastically, due to which, the requirement for devices capable of collecting and disposing waste has skyrocketed. The number of innovations and technologies in various industries is increasing quickly, and, as a result, the integration of dumping hoppers across the material handling processes of manufacturing has increased rapidly.

With time and experimentation, various materials have been added to the list that can be used to manufacture dumping hoppers, which include stainless steel, MDPE, and other forms of plastic. With time, the use of plastic is also considered to be quite beneficial for manufacturers since plastic has several abilities that make it resistant to problems that steel would face. Owing to higher operational efficiency and robust product lifecycle, demand for dumping hoppers is set for witness a significant rise over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global dumping hopper market is projected to grow 1.9X and reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2032.

The market registered 1.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under load capacity, the 4000-6000 lbs segment dominates the market with US$ 780.2 million valuation in 2022.

Steel dumping hoppers dominated the market with 64.1% share in 2021.

Standard hopper base is likely to represent 46.6% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for dumping hoppers is expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.1% and 6.7%, respectively, in East Asia and North America.

Market Development

Market participants are constantly modifying their products to cater to the dynamic demand from several end-use industries. For instance, recent developments include dumping hoppers made from stainless steel having a lid as an attachment. Alteration in the dimension to attain optimal operational efficiency is providing a competitive edge to market players.

Dumping hoppers are also being promoted as storage systems for items that are not in frequent use. Also, market players are developing integrated channels with stakeholders across the waste management industry to customize their offerings, providing products for wet and dry waste with minimum leakage.

Dumping hopper manufactures have developed partnerships for the installation of hoppers across end-use industries, thereby creating consistency in demand. Adoption of competitive pricing by tier-1 players has provided them an upper hand over others and has allowed them to capture a significant market share.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of dumping hoppers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent dumping hopper manufacturers are Camfil Group, Denios, Doosan Group (Bobcat), FabCorp Inc.(Hippo Hopper), Hero Equipment (Yangzhou) Co., LTD, Iron Bull Manufacturing, Kleton, Lemcol Pty Ltd, McCullough Industries (The Wright), Movex Innovations, Padgett Inc, Roura Material Handling, Inc., Rubbermaid Commercial Products, acon Machines, Suihe Ltd, Synergy, Unitran Manufacturers Ltd, Vestil Manufacturing Corporation, and Wastequip LLC.

With a variety of materials being used to construct a dumping hopper, companies are channelizing their resources to create customized offerings to cater to dynamic market demand. With the addition of components and product modification, the dumping hopper market will create higher profit margins for manufacturers.

In 2020, Wastequip LLC acquired ContainerPros, which provides services related to waste management. This acquisition will help improve Wastequip's delivery services and will also add repair and servicing under its portfolio, thereby increasing its market penetration.





Segmentation of Dumping Hopper Industry Research

By Packaging Material : Standard Dumping Hoppers Low Profile Dumping Hoppers Stackable Dumping Hoppers Mobile Dumping Hoppers

By Packaging Technology : Up to 2000 lbs 2000-400 lbs 4000-6000 lbs Above 6000 lbs

By Material : Steel Dumping Hoppers Plastic Dumping Hoppers

By Dumping Angle : Less than 90 Degrees 90 Degrees

By End-use Vertical : Agriculture Construction & Mining Food and Beverages Logistics & Warehousing Discrete Manufacturing Waste Management Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dumping hopper market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of hopper base (standard, low profile, stackable, mobile), load capacity (up to 2000 lbs, 2000-400 lbs, 4000-6000 lbs, above 6000 lbs), material (steel, plastic), dumping angle (less than 90 degrees, 90 degrees), and end-use vertical (agriculture, construction & mining, food and beverages, logistics & warehousing, discrete manufacturing, waste management, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa)

