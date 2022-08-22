Metal Recycling Market Size is projected to reach USD 384 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.85%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recycling of metal is one of the critical processes for both industry and the environment. The process involves recycling the metal scraps to be used again. Stainless steel, copper, iron, lead, aluminium, and zinc are the metals reclaimed the most frequently, although the metal recycling industry encompasses many metals in its scope. The amount of ferrous component used is the primary criterion for classifying them. The market is anticipated to be driven by the growing number of end uses for metals in various industries. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing prominence of metal recycling due to the growing awareness regarding depleting metal reserves. The rising demand for metals is the primary factor in expanding the market.

In conjunction with a growing emphasis on the preservation of natural resources and the reduction of emissions of greenhouse gases, it is the most important factor in the expansion of the market. By recycling metal, manufacturers can acquire raw materials to produce finished goods without degrading the properties of the raw materials themselves. This gives manufacturers a competitive advantage in the marketplace. In addition to this, the secondary production of the metal can be done at a lower cost than the primary production of the metal. Additionally, the environmental imperative is a significant factor that plays an important role in driving the industry's growth. This is one of the primary drivers of the growth of the industry.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/metal-recycling-market/request-sample





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Significant expansion in the Nanocrystalline Segment is expected to be driven primarily by the steel industry.

The assertion made by the Environmental Protection Agency that the production of steel from one reasonable amount of scrap steel can reduce CO2 emissions by a factor of 1.5 is the factor that is compelling manufacturers to implement industrial metal recycling technology in their facilities. This factor is the reason why manufacturers are being forced to do so. In addition, the escalating geopolitical tension has forced government agencies and industrialists in several nations worldwide to lessen their reliance on metals imports from other economies like China and India. These nations include China, India, and several others. This is because there is a possibility that the conflict will become even more severe. A further driving force behind the expansion of the metal recycling industry in the regional markets is provided by this factor.

It is anticipated that quasi will show the fastest growth rate.

Because of this property of aluminium, it has become the material of choice for recycling in various end-use industries, particularly those that deal with containers and packaging for food and beverages. [Citation needed] steel has a higher rate of recyclability than aluminium does; however, aluminium has many advantages that put it ahead of steel in several different categories. These benefits include a lower rate of emissions, a higher efficiency, a lighter weight, and more effortless transportability. Moreover, the lighter weight makes it easier to transport. As a direct consequence of this, there is currently an uptick in demand for additional recycled aluminium.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 384 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.85% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Metal Type, Scrap Type, End-User, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors ArcelorMittal S.A., Nucor Corporation. Commercial Metals Company. Sims Metal Management Limited. Aurubis AG. Norsk Hydro ASA. Tata Steel Limited. Kimmel Scrap Iron & Metal Co., Inc. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.. Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. Key Market Opportunities Augmenting the Construction Phase Directly Results from an Increase in the Amount of Waste Generated by Buildings Key Market Drivers Steel Will be the Driving Force Behind Significant Growth in the Magnetite Segment

The Quasi Segment is to Grow Fastest Due to Aluminium Use and Recycling

Buy Now Full Report https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/metal-recycling-market





Restraints

The unorganized flow of waste metals and the presence of fewer scrap collection zones are anticipated to hamper the market's growth.

A growing market to satisfy the requirements of people worldwide has resulted in a transformation of land use and the generation of previously unimaginable levels of pollution, both of which harm biodiversity, forests, wetlands, water bodies, soils, and the quality of the air. In addition, the generation of these pollution levels has resulted in the transformation of land use. There is a good chance that human activity is depleting more natural resources than the capacity of the planet to replenish them. These are the factors preventing the market from growing even more in the future.

Opportunities

An increase in the amount of waste expands the construction phase.

There is no question that the ever-increasing number of people living on Earth is one of the contributing factors to this. The production of waste will increase proportionately to the population size. But ever since the industrial revolution and the rise of a consumer-based culture and economy around the world, the amount of waste produced has increased exponentially. This has been the case ever since the beginning of the 20th century.

A sizeable amount cut down the quantity of waste generated, and any possibility of giving previously used materials a new function was explored before anything was discarded. As a consequence of this, there will be lucrative opportunities on the market.

Segmental Insights

Based on the type of metal being dealt with, the market can be broken down into ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The ferrous segment of the market was the most significant part of it.

The end-user is the primary factor in determining the categories that make up the segmentation of the market. These categories are as follows: building and construction, packaging, automotive, shipbuilding, electronics and electrical equipment, and other applications. The automotive industry is expected to contribute the most significant amount of revenue. However, electronic devices typically contain substantial quantities of metals with high market values, such as lead, copper, gold, and aluminum; recycling these items helps to ensure that natural resources are conserved to the greatest extent possible. As a direct consequence of this, it is anticipated that the electronics and electrical equipment industry will be the sector with the highest growth rate during the period under consideration.

Regional Insights

The United States of America, Canada, and Mexico make up the countries that make up the continent known as North America.

Asia-Pacific, which includes China, Japan, India, Australia, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region; Europe, which includes Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, as well as the rest of Europe.

LAMEA is comprised of the three regions of Latin America, the Caribbean, and Central America (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to generate the highest total amount of revenue for the market. The primary factor driving the need for metal recycling in the Asia-Pacific region is the rising demand for metals such as iron, steel, and aluminum due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing markets such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/metal-recycling-market/request-sample





Key Players

ArcelorMittal SA.

Nucor Corporation

Commercial Metals Company

Sims Metal Management Limited

Aurubis AG

Norsk Hydro ASA

Tata Steel Limited

Kimmel Scrap Iron & Metal Co., Inc

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

OmniSource Corporation, Ltd.

PSC Metals Inc

AMG Resources Corporation

Alter Trading Inc





Market Segmentation

By Metal Type

Ferrous Iron Steel

Non-Ferrous Aluminium Copper Others



By Scrap Type

Old Scrap

New Scrap

By End-User

Building & Construction

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Consumer Durables

Recycling

Industrial Machinery

Others

By Region

North America

The US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

The UK.

Italy

The Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

The Rest of Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Bahrain

Turkey

The Rest of the Middle East

Africa

Nigeria

South Africa

The Rest of Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Metal Recycling Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast Till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Metal Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Ferrous

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2.2 Iron

5.2.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2.3 Steel

5.2.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Non Ferrous

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3.2 Aluminum

5.3.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3.3 Copper

5.3.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3.4 Others

5.3.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Scrap Type Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Old Scrap

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 New Scrap

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 End-User Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Building & Construction

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Automotive

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4 Shipbuilding

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.5 Consumer Durables

7.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.6 Packaging

7.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.7 Industrial Machinery

7.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Regional Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Economic Overview

8.2.2 Market Scenario

8.2.3 The U.S.

8.2.3.1 By Metal Type

8.2.3.2 By Scrap Type

8.2.3.3 By End-User

8.2.4 Canada

8.2.4.1 By Metal Type

8.2.4.2 By Scrap Type

8.2.4.3 By End-User

8.2.5 Mexico

8.2.5.1 By Metal Type

8.2.5.2 By Scrap Type

8.2.5.3 By End-User

8.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.1 Economic Overview

8.3.2 Market Scenario

8.3.3 Brazil

8.3.3.1 By Metal Type

8.3.3.2 By Scrap Type

8.3.3.3 By End-User

8.3.4 Argentina

8.3.4.1 By Metal Type

8.3.4.2 By Scrap Type

8.3.4.3 By End-User

8.3.5 Colombia

8.3.5.1 By Metal Type

8.3.5.2 By Scrap Type

8.3.5.3 By End-User

8.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.6.1 By Metal Type

8.3.6.2 By Scrap Type

8.3.6.3 By End-User

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Economic Overview

8.4.2 Market Scenario

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.3.1 By Metal Type

8.4.3.2 By Scrap Type

8.4.3.3 By End-User

8.4.4 France

8.4.4.1 By Metal Type

8.4.4.2 By Scrap Type

8.4.4.3 By End-User

8.4.5 The U.K.

8.4.5.1 By Metal Type

8.4.5.2 By Scrap Type

8.4.5.3 By End-User

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.6.1 By Metal Type

8.4.6.2 By Scrap Type

8.4.6.3 By End-User

8.4.7 The Rest of Europe

8.4.7.1 By Metal Type

8.4.7.2 By Scrap Type

8.4.7.3 By End-User

8.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1 Economic Overview

8.5.2 Market Scenario

8.5.3 China

8.5.3.1 By Metal Type

8.5.3.2 By Scrap Type

8.5.3.3 By End-User

8.5.4 Japan

8.5.4.1 By Metal Type

8.5.4.2 By Scrap Type

8.5.4.3 By End-User

8.5.5 India

8.5.5.1 By Metal Type

8.5.5.2 By Scrap Type

8.5.5.3 By End-User

8.5.6 Australia

8.5.6.1 By Metal Type

8.5.6.2 By Scrap Type

8.5.6.3 By End-User

8.5.7 South Korea

8.5.7.1 By Metal Type

8.5.7.2 By Scrap Type

8.5.7.3 By End-User

8.5.8 Rest of APAC

8.5.8.1 By Metal Type

8.5.8.2 By Scrap Type

8.5.8.3 By End-User

8.6 The Middle East

8.6.1 Economic Overview

8.6.2 Market Scenario

8.6.3 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3.1 By Metal Type

8.6.3.2 By Scrap Type

8.6.3.3 By End-User

8.6.4 The UAE

8.6.4.1 By Metal Type

8.6.4.2 By Scrap Type

8.6.4.3 By End-User

8.6.5 Qatar

8.6.5.1 By Metal Type

8.6.5.2 By Scrap Type

8.6.5.3 By End-User

8.6.6 Oman

8.6.6.1 By Metal Type

8.6.6.2 By Scrap Type

8.6.6.3 By End-User

8.6.7 Turkey

8.6.7.1 By Metal Type

8.6.7.2 By Scrap Type

8.6.7.3 By End-User

8.6.8 The Rest of the Middle East

8.6.8.1 By Metal Type

8.6.8.2 By Scrap Type

8.6.8.3 By End-User

8.7 Africa

8.7.1 Economic Overview

8.7.2 Market Scenario

8.7.3 Nigeria

8.7.3.1 By Metal Type

8.7.3.2 By Scrap Type

8.7.3.3 By End-User

8.7.4 South Africa

8.7.4.1 By Metal Type

8.7.4.2 By Scrap Type

8.7.4.3 By End-User

8.7.5 The Rest of Africa

8.7.5.1 By Metal Type

8.7.5.2 By Scrap Type

8.7.5.3 By End-User

9 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1 Competition Dashboard

9.2 Industry Structure

9.3 ArcelorMittal S.A.

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.3.4 Product Portfolio

9.4 Nucor Corporation

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Recent Developments

9.4.4 Product Portfolio

9.5 Commercial Metals Company

9.5.1 Business Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Recent Developments

9.5.4 Product Portfolio

9.6 Sims Metal Management Limited

9.6.1 Business Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Recent Developments

9.6.4 Product Portfolio

9.7 Aurubis AG

9.7.1 Business Overview

9.7.2 Financial Performance

9.7.3 Recent Developments

9.7.4 Product Portfolio

9.8 Norsk Hydro ASA

9.8.1 Business Overview

9.8.2 Financial Performance

9.8.3 Recent Developments

9.8.4 Product Portfolio

9.9 Tata Steel Limited

9.9.1 Business Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Recent Developments

9.9.4 Product Portfolio

9.10 Tata Steel Limited

9.10.1 Business Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio

9.11 Kimmel Scrap Iron & Metal Co., Inc

9.11.1 Business Overview

9.11.2 Financial Performance

9.11.3 Recent Developments

9.11.4 Product Portfolio

9.12 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

9.12.1 Business Overview

9.12.2 Financial Performance

9.12.3 Recent Developments

9.12.4 Product Portfolio

9.13 Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

9.13.1 Business Overview

9.13.2 Financial Performance

9.13.3 Recent Developments

9.13.4 Product Portfolio

9.14 OmniSource Corporation

9.14.1 Business Overview

9.14.2 Financial Performance

9.14.3 Recent Developments

9.14.4 Product Portfolio

9.15 BaosteelCo.,Ltd.

9.15.1 Business Overview

9.15.2 Financial Performance

9.15.3 Recent Developments

9.15.4 Product Portfolio

9.16 PSC Metals Inc

9.16.1 Business Overview

9.16.2 Financial Performance

9.16.3 Recent Developments

9.16.4 Product Portfolio

9.17 AMG Resources Corporation

9.17.1 Business Overview

9.17.2 Financial Performance

9.17.3 Recent Developments

9.17.4 Product Portfolio

9.18 Alter Trading Inc

9.18.1 Business Overview

9.18.2 Financial Performance

9.18.3 Recent Developments

9.18.4 Product Portfolio

10 Conclusion & Recommendation

11 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure https://straitsresearch.com/report/metal-recycling-market/toc





Recent Developments

On March 17, 2022, ArcelorMittal announced an investment of €300 million in Mardyck, France, to produce electrical steels for industry and electromobility.

On March 22, 2022, ArcelorMittal established a strategic renewable energy partnership with Greenko Group in India.





News Media

Top 10 Car Recycling Companies In the World

What is Driving the Glass Recycling Market Growth? Find the Facts about Glass Recycling Market

Metal Recycling Market to Earn a Remarkable Market Share during Forecast Period





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Battery Recycling Market : Information by Chemistry (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion, Nickel), Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Transportation), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Silicon Metal Market : Information by Product Type (Metallurgical and Chemical), Application (Aluminium Alloys, Silicone, and Semiconductors), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Metalworking Fluids Market : Information by Product (Mineral, Synthetic), Application, End-Use (Machinery), Industrial End-Use, and Region — Forecast till 2030

3D Printing Metal Market : Information by Form (Powder, Filament), Technology (Powder Bed Fusion), Metal Type (Titanium, Nickel), End-User (Automotive), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Heat Treating Market : Information by Material (Steel and Cast Iron), Process (Hardening and Tempering, Case Hardening), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.





Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com