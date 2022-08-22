New York, USA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Telemedicine Service Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 14.69% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

The telemedicine service market is expected to surge owing to the population's shifting focus on cutting healthcare costs, as well as the global epidemic of COVID-19. Furthermore, an increase in various chronic disorders around the world and various national government initiatives to launch telemedicine services to provide increased access among the patient population are expected to boost demand for these telemedicine services during the forecast period (2022–2027).

Key Takeaways from the Telemedicine Service Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global telemedicine service market during the forecast period.

Notable telemedicine service companies such as Teladoc Health, Inc., MEDICI, American Well, Doximity, Inc., Practo., DocOnline, MeMD®, iCliniq, HealthTap, Inc., WELL Health Technologies Corp., Doctor On Demand (Included Health, Inc.), Vesta Teleradiology, USARAD.COM, AGOKO NV, Nischidha Imaging Services, Array Behavioral Care., SOC Telemed, Smart Telecardiology (Heidelberg Medical Consultancy & Health Tourism Pvt. Ltd.), First Derm, DirectDerm , and several others are currently operating the telemedicine service market.

, and several others are currently operating the telemedicine service market. In July 2021, Cairo-based e-health and teleconsultations platform , Estshara raised a U SD 500,000 seed funding round to expand its user base by providing extra offerings and customer care activities.

, Estshara raised a U seed funding round to expand its user base by providing extra offerings and customer care activities. In January 2020, Teladoc Health, Inc. , the global leader in virtual care, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire InTouch Health, the leading provider of enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

, the global leader in virtual care, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire InTouch Health, the leading provider of enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. In November 2020, Morneau Shepell, a leading provider of total wellbeing, mental health, and digital mental health services, launched its first unified telemedicine solution in the United States.

Telemedicine Service

Telemedicine, commonly referred to as e-medicine, is the remote delivery of healthcare services such as consultations, examinations, and monitoring over telecommunication infrastructure. This service enables healthcare experts to examine, diagnose, and treat patients without seeing them in person.

Telemedicine has the potential to lower medical expenses, increase efficiency and profitability, and provide patients with improved access to medical services. This will have a favorable impact and propel the telemedicine market forward.

Telemedicine Service Market Insights

North America is predicted to have a significant proportion of the global telemedicine services market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. This dominance is attributed to the region's healthcare sector's increased digitalization. Furthermore, an increase in strategic collaboration among hospitals, companies, and various associations to develop telehealth strategies to connect with patients in remote locations during the pandemic has increased the telemedicine service market in the region and is expected to boost telemedicine service market growth in the coming years.

Moreover, the government initiative to expand regional use of telemedicine services is expected to strengthen the telemedicine service market. Additionally, the presence of prominent telemedicine service providers such as Teladoc Health, MDLive, MeMD, and others, as well as their focus on expanding telemedicine services in the region, is expected to promote the adoption of these services in the region, hence fueling the telemedicine service market in the coming years.

Telemedicine Service Market Dynamics

The telemedicine service market is currently gaining traction, owing to the rising burden of numerous chronic diseases and an increase in out-of-pocket expenditure, which has significantly boosted healthcare costs globally. Furthermore, the unexpected advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has raised the global adoption of telemedicine services many folds. This is because, in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infection, telemedicine has developed as a crucial component of healthcare. As a result, the growth in telemedicine initiatives by various governments, as well as the factors as mentioned earlier, are likely to drive the telemedicine service market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

However, obstacles such as privacy issues and a lack of awareness among the population living in distant places are projected to hinder the telemedicine service market.

Scope of the Telemedicine Service Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Service Types of Telemedicine Services: Tele Consulting and Tele Monitoring

Tele Consulting and Tele Monitoring Market Segmentation By Application: Telepathology, Telecardiology, Teleradiology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Other Services

Telepathology, Telecardiology, Teleradiology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Other Services Market Segmentation By End User: Healthcare Facilities and Homecare

Healthcare Facilities and Homecare Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Telemedicine Service Companies: Teladoc Health, Inc., MEDICI, American Well, Doximity, Inc., Practo., DocOnline, MeMD®, iCliniq, HealthTap, Inc., WELL Health Technologies Corp., Doctor On Demand (Included Health, Inc.), Vesta Teleradiology, USARAD.COM, AGOKO NV, Nischidha Imaging Services, Array Behavioral Care., SOC Telemed, Smart Telecardiology (Heidelberg Medical Consultancy & Health Tourism Pvt. Ltd.), First Derm, DirectDerm, among others

DelveInsight Analysis: The telemedicine service market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.69% to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2027.

