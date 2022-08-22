WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (NYSE: WWE) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Do you hold World Wrestling Entertainment common stock? If so, please visit World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Shareholder Investigation or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating whether members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("WWE" or the "Company") WWE breached their fiduciary duties in connection with alleged sexual misconduct by WWE's former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vincent McMahon. McMahon stepped down temporarily as CEO and Chairman of WWE in mid-June during an investigation into the alleged misconduct. The Wall Street Journal has reported that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. McMahon resigned from the Company on July 22, 2022 and is under investigation by the Board.
If you hold WWE common stock and would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Shareholder Investigation or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.
Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients.
