Andrew Brock Named 2022 National CIO Of The Year

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry's largest company, is pleased to announce that Andrew Brock, president digital and chief information officer, has received InspireCIO's 2022 National CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award in the Corporate category. Brock previously won the 2019 Enterprise CIO of the Year® Dallas ORBIE® Award and was a 2021 National ORBIE® Corporate finalist. Each time, he has been recognized for the exceptional leadership, technological innovations, and overall business value he brings to Associa.

Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process led by prior ORBIE® recipients.

All previous ORBIE® winners from InspireCIO's 21 chapters throughout the US are automatically considered for that year's national award. In 2022, 40 finalists were selected from a pool of 400 candidates. Winners are evaluated in the areas of leadership and management effectiveness, business value created by technological innovation, size and scope of their respective responsibilities, and their engagement in local industry and community endeavors.

Brock was recognized at Converge22, InspireCIO's national awards ceremony, in Atlanta on July 27-28th. Approximately 2,000 CIOs from around the nation joined Georgia governor Brian Kemp to recognize this year's recipients in 11 categories.

"This award is a testament to Andrew Brock's leadership as well as the hard work and dedication of Associa's technology team," said John Carona, Associa founder and CEO. "We are fortunate and proud to have the ‘best of the best' in the corporate technology field on the Associa team."

"The National CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award is particularly meaningful because it's voted on by other CIOs," said Andrew Brock, Associa president digital and chief information officer. "It's an incredible feeling, and I'm humbled to be recognized by this preeminent group of technology executives."

About The ORBIE Awards

The CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program of its kind. Since 1998, over 350 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE® Award. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer-review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients. Meet all finalists & winners at orbie.org.

About InspireCIO

InspireCIO Leadership Network is a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions. InspireCIO facilitates problem-solving - avoiding pitfalls, sharing success and building courage to take risks – achieving results faster than working alone.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com