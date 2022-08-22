Proactive news headlines including United Lithium, Todos Medical, Empower Clinics, Canada Silver Cobalt Works, American Eagle Gold and Fobi AI

New York , Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Full-Self Driving price to rise to US$15,000 click here
- Prospector Metals announces encouraging drill results from maiden program at Toogood property in Newfoundland click here
- United Lithium provides update on summer exploration activities; says additional claim staking programs in progress in the US click here
- Fobi AI announces appointment of Jon Haydock as new chief technical officer click here
- Royal Helium discovers high-grade lithium in brine at Climax project in Saskatchewan click here
- Todos Medical says Provista Diagnostics subsidiary has commercially launched PCR-based MonkeyPox testing in the US click here
- TraceSafe enters into IoT wearables partnership with Saudi Arabia's solutions by stc click here
- Empower Clinics says it will divest two TMC clinics following operational review click here
- Canntab Therapeutics provides update on recent product delivery of its cannabinoid solutions to the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works begins field work component of Phase 1 exploration at Eby-Otto gold property click here
- Skye Bioscience says Emerald Health Therapeutics shareholders approve integration plan of arrangement; gets regulatory approval to begin first-in-human clinical study click here
- American Eagle Gold begins drilling at NAK copper-gold porphyry project in British Columbia click here
- Stuhini Exploration closes second and final tranche of its upsized non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $948,310.75 click here
- VR Resources announces non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $4 million click here
- The Valens Company acquired by Canada's largest private sector liquor and cannabis retailer SNDL in $138M stock deal click here
- Sigma Lithium kicks Brazillian Grota do Cirilo project into high gear click here
- American Resources expands $15M credit line for American Carbon subsidiary click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
