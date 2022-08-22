Inspiro Partners with KDDI to Improve Network Architecture

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiro, a leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider in the Philippines, adopts a cloud architecture model that bundles network and security-as-a-service. The company recently deployed SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) in partnership with KDDI Philippines, a subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, using Cato, the world's first SASE platform.



Secure access service edge (SASE) is a network architecture first described by Gartner in 2019. It rolls Software-Defined Wide Area Networking and security into a cloud service that delivers simplified WAN deployment, improved efficiency, and security and provides appropriate bandwidth per application.

"The SASE deployment further accelerates our digital transformation roadmap," said Yuji Hamamoto, Inspiro's President and Chief Executive Officer. "CATO, in partnership with KDDI, presented the platform to us in June 2021. During the three-month test phase, we noted a 30x increase in download rate using the CATO backbone, with the latency issue being addressed. The CATO Service Portal platform also provided a unified management tool with our Network and Security teams having full traffic visibility, secure mobile access, and control of the infrastructure connected to CATO. As we expand our global presence and enable new digital services, the SASE framework allows us to improve scale and resiliency, strengthen security controls and reduce complexity and costs."

"We are happy to support Inspiro in its cloud migration program, providing the foundation to build and optimize a SASE architecture that supports Inspiro's aggressive growth and adds value to their organization and business," said Yuichi Wakai, KDDI Philippine's Chairman.

