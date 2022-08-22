New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to Keynote at 25th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will deliver a luncheon keynote address at the 25th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum (ECGC), to be held September 21-23 at the Hard Rock Atlantic City. This will mark the fourth time that Murphy has addressed the conference.
"Governor Murphy's appearance this year will be particularly noteworthy, as this is our Silver Jubilee event. How fitting to have a governor who shares our vision that gaming is a proven pillar of the state's economy, and that Atlantic City is the centerpiece for all of gaming throughout the entire Eastern Region," said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm and a founder of the conference. "Governor Murphy's vision for the future of Atlantic City and its gaming industry will affect the policies and practices of every state east of the Mississippi River."
Murphy's fourth appearance sets a record for all New Jersey governors, whose appearances have been a mainstay of this event since its founding in 1996. The first governor to address the conference was the late Brendan Byrne, who championed gaming in Atlantic City at a time when Nevada was the only state in the nation to offer legal casinos. Subsequent governors have included James Florio, Jon Corzine and James McGreevey.
The conference will feature three keynote addresses and several panel discussions on issues facing the industry. The full two-day conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Group discounts, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. ECGC is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, Spectrum Gaming Group, Esports Entertainment Group, and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.
Donna M. Vecere East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum 609.289.2446 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com
