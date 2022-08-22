Despite Challenges, New Jersey Cannabis Market Sees Strong Growth in First Three Months of Sales

BDSA Launches Comprehensive Retail Sales Tracking for the New Jersey Cannabis Market
LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDSA, provider of the most accurate and comprehensive retail sales data for the cannabis industry, today announced the launch of its coverage of the New Jersey cannabis market. BDSA's Retail Sales Tracking reveals that New Jersey's nascent adult-use market has shown solid performance, with monthly sales growth outpacing that of other, more established adult-use markets tracked by BDSA.
Despite having one of the lowest per capita retail counts of any adult-use market, New Jersey has seen a strong start to 2022. BDSA Retail Sales Tracking shows that the state brought in approximately $200 million in legal sales from April 21st to July 31st. Dollar sales have seen a compound monthly growth rate of roughly 10% from May through July 2022. As a point of comparison, Illinois posted a compound monthly growth rate of just 3% in its first three full months of adult-use sales.
"Although it has faced an abundance of regulatory challenges, New Jersey's cannabis market has remained strong, seeing impressive growth this year," said Roy Bingham, CEO of BDSA. "Strong consumer participation could be a factor in the sales growth, which is even more impressive considering the current macroeconomic situation and limited legal access in the state."
BDSA Consumer Insights show that over 50% of those surveyed in New Jersey claim to be past six-month consumers, an approximate 15% increase in consumer penetration since Spring 2020. Furthermore, as one of the first adult-use markets in the Northeast region, New Jersey's market has likely been the beneficiary of cross-border buying from other consumers in the Tri-State area, as New York and Connecticut consumers are still awaiting legal access in their respective states.
When looking at category share in the New Jersey market, flower has held a higher share of unit and dollar sales than in other mature markets. Flower typically holds a 40% share of dollar sales in other markets, but made up over 50% of monthly dollar sales and roughly 45% of monthly package unit sales in July 2022. Another significant difference in category sales is apparent in the concentrate sector, with dabbable concentrates making up roughly 2% of dollar sales in July 2022, compared to the 5%-15% share that dabbables hold in more mature markets.
BDSA's Retail Sales Tracking now tracks market performance by state, category, brand, product and attributes across 13 U.S. markets (Ariz., Calif., Colo., Fla., Ill., Mass., Md., Mich., Mo., Nev., N.J., Ore., and Pa.).
About BDSA
Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, BDSA helps businesses improve revenues, reduce innovation risk and prioritize market expansion with accurate and actionable cannabis market intelligence, consumer research and advisory services. The company provides a holistic understanding of the cannabis market by generating insights from point-of-sale data, wholesale data, consumer research and market forecasts. To learn more, please visit bdsa.com.
Media Contact
Leah Stapleton
UPRAISE Marketing + PR for BDSA
415-397-7600
bdsa@upraisepr.com
