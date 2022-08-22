Enact Announces Neenu Kainth as Chief Customer Experience Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. ACT (Enact), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced mortgage industry veteran Neenu Kainth as the company's new Chief Customer Experience Officer.



Kainth has more than 20 years of industry experience and leading product management and development in Fortune 100 companies, most recently as EVP Chief Digital Officer at Newrez. Prior to that, Kainth served as Chief Digital Officer at Mr. Cooper, one of the largest home loan servicers in the United States.

"Neenu is an industry veteran and brings with her a wealth of knowledge, experience, leadership, and a proven track record of success," said Rohit Gupta, President & CEO at Enact. "I believe that Neenu will be a great addition to the Enact team and her level of expertise will prove invaluable to our company and within our industry."

Throughout her career, Kainth has been instrumental in strengthening revenues, leading digital transformation, successfully overseeing large, global teams, and driving customer experience at companies such as Newrez, Mr. Cooper, Verizon, and more.

Kainth received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Computer Science from Arizona State University, as well as an Executive MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.

Enact ACT, operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Investor Contact Daniel Kohl EnactIR@enactmi.com Media Contact Brittany Harris-Flowers brittany.harris-flowers@enactmi.com