Qlik Named as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® announced today that the company was named as a Challenger by Gartner, Inc. in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.* This marks the seventh consecutive year that Qlik has been recognized in the Magic Quadrant. A complimentary copy of the full report is available for download at this link.



"Leading organizations are deploying Qlik Data Integration as a strategic element in their overall effort to leverage data in the cloud," said James Fisher, Chief Product Officer at Qlik. "Our unique, agnostic platform is helping enterprises access, transform and deliver the real-time data essential to data-driven decision making, and is a key element in helping customers drive their modern analytics, cloud migration, data lake management, and data integration strategies."

Qlik Data Integration enables a DataOps approach to accelerate the discovery and availability of real-time, analytics-ready data by automating data streaming (CDC), real-time data movement, transformation, cataloging, and publishing. Qlik's continued enhancements to its unique data integration platform help customers drive more value from data in the cloud. These include:

The integration of data lineage capabilities from the acquisition of NodeGraph to enhance the ability of Qlik Catalog ® to support modern data governance and compliance.

to support modern data governance and compliance. Qlik Application Automation ® , which enables the creation of dynamic processes that automatically respond to business events and trigger informed actions to an organization's most popular SaaS applications through reverse-ETL and API integration.

, which enables the creation of dynamic processes that automatically respond to business events and trigger informed actions to an organization's most popular SaaS applications through reverse-ETL and API integration. Qlik AutoML, which augments the ability to prepare data within Qlik Catalog to enable analytics users at every level to benefit from machine learning and AI models to drive deeper insights, discoveries and predictions.



"We need to have the data available to be able to quickly answer challenges when they arise. Qlik was the only solution that could provide breadth of coverage on all the key systems within JLR's estate," said Michael Cockbill, Head of Enterprise Data Platforms at Jaguar Land Rover.

Qlik partners with global cloud and platform providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as organizations like Snowflake and Databricks in delivering data warehouse automation, data lake automation, streaming integration and SAP migration, with continued expansion with global systems integrators like Accenture, Cognizant and Tata Consulting Services.



*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, Nina Showell, 17 August, 2022.

