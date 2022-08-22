VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedify announces cross-chain integrations with the Ethereum network to boost growth. Ethereum is the second largest blockchain project in the world in market capitalisation, preceded by Bitcoin. Powered by the Ether (ETH) token, Ethereum enables the holding of digital money, global payments, and decentralised applications.
Holders of Ethereum can stake, use and store non-fungible tokens (NFTs), trade cryptocurrencies and play blockchain games. As a result, it has predominantly been the most popular network for new blockchain entrants, as well as NFT users.
While Bitcoin's market supply is capped at 21 Million BTC, Ethereum is uncapped, and a new Ethereum block is created every 14 seconds.
The long-awaited Ethereum merge (software update) will most likely occur in September this year; this will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto.
Unlike Bitcoin, which has a fixed expansion rate, Ethereum expands according to demand. Unfortunately, due to the increase in demand, the network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees (transaction fees). The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy intensive.
As Seedify eagerly waits to see one of the biggest moves forward in the crypto industry so far, it is also prepared to integrate with the upgraded Ethereum network by opening a parity pool between its native token, $SFUND and Ethereum ($SFUND/ETH).
Seedify is one of the crypto industry's leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs, and metaverses to its community through events called IGOs (Initial Gaming offering) and INOs (Initial NFTs offering). These events are a true treasure to crypto investors due to the high ROI potential that these tokens and NFTs carry.
$SFUND, Seedify's native token, has been among the top 7 coins outperforming the market in July and has been listed as one of the top 10 fastest-growing coins on multiple charts.
The integration will enable Seedify to expand its community, reach new audiences and enable easy adoption for new holders, stakers, and farmers to their ecosystem.
With the multichain support provided, anyone using the Ethereum network will be able to adopt Seedify utilities much faster, thus adding an extra layer of growth to boost their utilities and $SFUND.
$SFUNDS main utilities include:
- Participating in IGOs and INOs on Seedify's platforms.
- Staking or farming to earn passive income.
- Qualifying for free incubation tokens via the seed staking feature.
On the back of $SFUND's success, Seedify has recently announced its NFT Launchpad and created $SNFTS, a utility token that will be listed on 31 August 2022; this token will add more utilities to the robust environment Seedify is building.
To extend the reach of Seedify's ecosystem, they will also be adding $SFUND/ETH farms very soon to ensure the liquidity of $SFUND on Ethereum provides a healthy trading economy.
Seedify will also be holding surprise events to boost the exposure of $SFUND to Ethereum native users to increase the visibility of $SFUND on the Ethereum network.
For PR inquiry, please contact info@finpr.agency, https://finpr.agency
Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SeedifyFund/
Telegram Announcement: https://t.me/seedifyfund
Telegram: https://t.me/seedifyfundofficial
Medium: https://seedifyfund.medium.com/
Media Contact
Brand: Seedify Fund
Contact: Laura Mallory, PR and Content Marketing Manager
E-mail: laura@seedify.fund
Website: https://seedify.fund/
SOURCE: Seedify Fund
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.