DCPSC approves Pepco's energy efficiency and demand response programs to help reduce energy use in the District

Washington, DC, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia approved a modified version of Pepco's proposed Energy Efficiency and Demand Response (EEDR) Program (Formal Case No. 1160) to help reduce the amount of energy used by homes and businesses in the District. Beginning on January 1, 2023, Pepco will implement the EEDR Program for three years. The approved EEDR Program portfolio consists of nine programs including: the Efficient Products Program, Quick Home Energy Check-Up Program, Residential Behavior Based Program, Low- and Moderate-Income Home Energy Program, Commercial Behavior Based Program, Midstream Program, Existing Buildings Program, Low- and Moderate-Income Community Pilots, and Small Business Program. By the third year, the program is forecasted to achieve 226,831 MWh, or nearly 1%, in energy savings, and reduce CO2 emissions by roughly 181,000 metric tons. The total budget is approximately $92.4 million, allocating approximately 33% of costs to programs that benefit low- and moderate-income customers. The Commission also approved Rider EEDR, a surcharge to recover program costs associated with the EEDR Program based on usage and applied uniformly to all customers, excluding Pepco's Residential Aid Discount customers. Pepco will be required to file performance indicators, conduct program evaluations, and file semi-annual reports for the EEDR Program.
"The launch of Pepco's Energy Efficiency and Demand Response Program in January 2023 will create significant energy savings and greenhouse gas emissions reductions while also benefiting the District's low-and-moderate income residents," stated Chairman Emile C. Thompson. "This new venture aligns with the District's and the Commission's public climate change commitments."
The Clean Energy DC Omnibus Amendment Act granted the Commission authority to approve utility EEDR program applications, including cost recovery mechanisms. Through the approved EEDR programs, Pepco will meet the energy savings metrics, performance indicators, and cost-effectiveness standards established by the Commission. The Commission received Pepco's original application on August 2, 2021, following required consultations with the Department of Energy and Environment, the District of Columbia Sustainable Energy Utility (DCSEU), and DCSEU's advisory board.
Kellie Didigu Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia 2026265124 kdidigu@psc.dc.gov
