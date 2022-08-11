Pharmacy Times® and Parata Systems Announce the 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist® Finalists

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Times®, the leading media resource for pharmacists, and Parata Systems, the leading provider of pharmacy automation, today jointly announced the 31 pharmacy professionals named finalists of the 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist® awards. Ten category winners will be recognized for their achievements in the pharmacy profession at the Next-Generation Pharmacist® of the Year gala held on September 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
The peer-nominated awards program is designed to spotlight exceptional pharmacists, student pharmacists, technicians and industry advocates across 10 specialized categories that represent the many roles within the pharmacy industry. Two new categories, Visionary Pioneer and Pharmacy Educator, were added this year. The finalists, who were selected by a panel of industry experts, represent pharmacy practice settings ranging from large chain retailers to independent pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, military bases, health clinics and educational institutions.
"The Next-Generation Pharmacist® Awards highlight the myriad contributions of the pharmacy leaders of today, who represent the standards of innovation and embody the future of the profession," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmacy Times®. "As the role of the pharmacist on the frontlines of health care continues to grow, with greater responsibilities in areas such as immunizations, prescribing and point-of-care testing, we are proud to honor pharmacy leaders across a wide range of practice settings who are leading the charge to shape the evolution of the profession."
The 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist® finalists are:
Civic Leader
- Jennifer L. Adams, Pharm.D., Ed.D., Idaho State University College of Pharmacy
- Matthew Pruitt, Pharm.D., Walgreens Co.
- Christian Tadrus, Pharm.D., R.Ph., NSC-I, Sam's Health Mart Pharmacies
Future Pharmacist
- Madeline Kravitz, University of Saint Joseph School of Pharmacy & Physician Assistant Studies
- Molly Nelson, Drake University
- Alyssa Reese, Pharm.D., May 2022 Graduate - University of Maryland Eastern Shore School of Pharmacy, Central Virginia VA Health Care System
Health System Pharmacist
- Michelle R. Locke, Pharm.D., BCACP, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium/US Public Health Service
- Ashley Marie Parrott, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS, BCACP, Parkview Health
- Amy Vachon, Pharm.D., Atrius Health
Lifetime Leadership
- Patricia Kienle, R.Ph., MPA, BCSCP, FASHP, Cardinal Health
- Glen Pietrandoni, R.Ph., AAHIVE, Avita Pharmacy
Patient Care Provider
- Mercedes Harris, Pharm.D., MPH, Five Loaves & Two Fish Healthy Teaching Kitchen
- Chichi Ilonzo Momah, Pharm.D., Springfield Pharmacy
- Christy Ware, Pharm.D., R.Ph., Walgreens Co.
- Victoryn Williams, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS, VillageMD
Pharmacy Educator
- Melissa Somma McGivney, Pharm.D., FCCP, FAPhA, University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy
- Renee Robinson, Pharm.D., MPH, M.S.Pharm., MBA, Idaho State University
- Helen Sairany, B.A., Pharm.D., MBA, R.Ph., BCACP, Florida Pharmacy Association (as of 9/1)
Rising Star
- Meredith Dean, Pharm.D., Maniilaq Health Center
- Tory Grooms, Pharm.D., Moose Pharmacy
- Farah Jalloul, B.S., Pharm.D., MBA, Michigan Pharmacists Association
Specialty Pharmacist
- Breannie Charles, Pharm.D., BCPS, AAHIVP, CSP, Avita Pharmacy
- Spencer Kostielney, Pharm.D., Walgreens Co.
- Brandon Salke, Pharm.D., CSP, Optime Care
Technician
- Magdalene (Magda) Fron, CPhT, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime Pharmacy
- Shayla Smith, CPhT, Avita Pharmacy
- Sherry Wade, CPhT, Baileyton Drug Company
Visionary Pioneer
- Samm Anderegg, Pharm.D., M.S., DocStation
- Jeffrey Gilreath, Pharm.D., ChemoExperts Foundation, Inc.
- David Medvedeff, Pharm.D., MBA, Aspen RxHealth
"The pharmacy landscape has changed dramatically over the past three years," said Karen Thomas-Smith, senior vice president of marketing at Parata. "More and more, pharmacists are serving as active care team members, innovating their businesses to work across the entire care continuum and continuing to play important roles in their individual communities. Everyone nominated this year deserves high praise. All of us at Parata are proud to be a part of something that celebrates the accomplishments of such an outstanding group of people!"
Winners will be selected from each of the categories and one will be named the 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist® at the 13th annual awards ceremony. All selected finalists will be featured in the September issue of Pharmacy Times® and on https://www.nextgenpharmacist.com.
For more information on the Next-Generation Pharmacist® awards program, visit the website.
About Pharmacy Times®
Pharmacy Times® is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health system, oncology and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.
About Parata Systems
Parata, a BD company, is the leader in pharmacy automation. Our comprehensive solutions for multiple markets range from vial filling, pouch and blister packaging to central fill, providing a single source for your complex needs. With over 6,000 units installed nationwide, we power pharmacies to help people lead healthier lives.
