Pharmacy Times® and Parata Systems Announce the 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist® Finalists

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Times®, the leading media resource for pharmacists, and Parata Systems, the leading provider of pharmacy automation, today jointly announced the 31 pharmacy professionals named finalists of the 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist® awards. Ten category winners will be recognized for their achievements in the pharmacy profession at the Next-Generation Pharmacist® of the Year gala held on September 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

The peer-nominated awards program is designed to spotlight exceptional pharmacists, student pharmacists, technicians and industry advocates across 10 specialized categories that represent the many roles within the pharmacy industry. Two new categories, Visionary Pioneer and Pharmacy Educator, were added this year. The finalists, who were selected by a panel of industry experts, represent pharmacy practice settings ranging from large chain retailers to independent pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, military bases, health clinics and educational institutions.

"The Next-Generation Pharmacist® Awards highlight the myriad contributions of the pharmacy leaders of today, who represent the standards of innovation and embody the future of the profession," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmacy Times®. "As the role of the pharmacist on the frontlines of health care continues to grow, with greater responsibilities in areas such as immunizations, prescribing and point-of-care testing, we are proud to honor pharmacy leaders across a wide range of practice settings who are leading the charge to shape the evolution of the profession."

The 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist® finalists are:

Civic Leader

Jennifer L. Adams , Pharm.D., Ed.D., Idaho State University College of Pharmacy

, Pharm.D., Ed.D., Idaho State University College of Pharmacy Matthew Pruitt , Pharm.D., Walgreens Co.

, Pharm.D., Walgreens Co. Christian Tadrus, Pharm.D., R.Ph., NSC-I, Sam's Health Mart Pharmacies



Future Pharmacist

Madeline Kravitz , University of Saint Joseph School of Pharmacy & Physician Assistant Studies

, University of Saint Joseph School of Pharmacy & Physician Assistant Studies Molly Nelson , Drake University

, Drake University Alyssa Reese, Pharm.D., May 2022 Graduate - University of Maryland Eastern Shore School of Pharmacy, Central Virginia VA Health Care System



Health System Pharmacist

Michelle R. Locke , Pharm.D., BCACP, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium/US Public Health Service

, Pharm.D., BCACP, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium/US Public Health Service Ashley Marie Parrott , Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS, BCACP, Parkview Health

, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS, BCACP, Parkview Health Amy Vachon, Pharm.D., Atrius Health



Lifetime Leadership

Patricia Kienle , R.Ph., MPA, BCSCP, FASHP, Cardinal Health

, R.Ph., MPA, BCSCP, FASHP, Cardinal Health Glen Pietrandoni, R.Ph., AAHIVE, Avita Pharmacy

Patient Care Provider

Mercedes Harris , Pharm.D., MPH, Five Loaves & Two Fish Healthy Teaching Kitchen

, Pharm.D., MPH, Five Loaves & Two Fish Healthy Teaching Kitchen Chichi Ilonzo Momah , Pharm.D., Springfield Pharmacy

, Pharm.D., Springfield Pharmacy Christy Ware , Pharm.D., R.Ph., Walgreens Co.

, Pharm.D., R.Ph., Walgreens Co. Victoryn Williams, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS, VillageMD

Pharmacy Educator

Melissa Somma McGivney , Pharm.D., FCCP, FAPhA, University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy

, Pharm.D., FCCP, FAPhA, University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy Renee Robinson , Pharm.D., MPH, M.S.Pharm., MBA, Idaho State University

, Pharm.D., MPH, M.S.Pharm., MBA, Idaho State University Helen Sairany, B.A., Pharm.D., MBA, R.Ph., BCACP, Florida Pharmacy Association (as of 9/1)



Rising Star

Meredith Dean , Pharm.D., Maniilaq Health Center

, Pharm.D., Maniilaq Health Center Tory Grooms , Pharm.D., Moose Pharmacy

, Pharm.D., Moose Pharmacy Farah Jalloul, B.S., Pharm.D., MBA, Michigan Pharmacists Association



Specialty Pharmacist

Breannie Charles , Pharm.D., BCPS, AAHIVP, CSP, Avita Pharmacy

, Pharm.D., BCPS, AAHIVP, CSP, Avita Pharmacy Spencer Kostielney , Pharm.D., Walgreens Co.

, Pharm.D., Walgreens Co. Brandon Salke, Pharm.D., CSP, Optime Care



Technician

Magdalene (Magda) Fron , CPhT, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime Pharmacy

, CPhT, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime Pharmacy Shayla Smith , CPhT, Avita Pharmacy

, CPhT, Avita Pharmacy Sherry Wade, CPhT, Baileyton Drug Company



Visionary Pioneer

Samm Anderegg , Pharm.D., M.S., DocStation

, Pharm.D., M.S., DocStation Jeffrey Gilreath , Pharm.D., ChemoExperts Foundation, Inc.

, Pharm.D., ChemoExperts Foundation, Inc. David Medvedeff, Pharm.D., MBA, Aspen RxHealth



"The pharmacy landscape has changed dramatically over the past three years," said Karen Thomas-Smith, senior vice president of marketing at Parata. "More and more, pharmacists are serving as active care team members, innovating their businesses to work across the entire care continuum and continuing to play important roles in their individual communities. Everyone nominated this year deserves high praise. All of us at Parata are proud to be a part of something that celebrates the accomplishments of such an outstanding group of people!"

Winners will be selected from each of the categories and one will be named the 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist® at the 13th annual awards ceremony. All selected finalists will be featured in the September issue of Pharmacy Times® and on https://www.nextgenpharmacist.com.

