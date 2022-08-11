Verisk's Consumer Identity Management Business, Infutor, Named "Best Contact Database Company" in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk's consumer identity management business, Infutor , today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best Contact Database Company" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. In 2021, Infutor's Total Consumer Insights was selected as "Best Contact Database Solution" in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. To enhance data integrity for insurance and other considered purchase categories, Verisk VRSK completed its acquisition of Infutor earlier this year and is in the process of integrating Infutor, Jornaya and Contact State as Verisk Marketing Solutions. Verisk Marketing Solutions can deliver unique and differentiated value to CMOs, marketing teams and their partners.



"We're thrilled to be among the winners in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards once again," said Zora Senat, Chief Commercial Officer of Verisk's Infutor. "As the integration into Verisk Marketing Solutions advances, we will continue to expand our strategic alliances, innovate our product suite and secure new growth opportunities for brands, agencies, platforms and publishers to instantly gain access to the most complete, accurate and privacy-compliant consumer data and insights exactly when they need it."

As the leading contact database company, Infutor delivers real-time consumer profile and contact database solutions that support insurers and financial institutions selling complex, highly regulated consumer services. Infutor's ability to accurately identify consumers before, during and in-between inbound and outbound engagements helps brands determine the right message to put in front of each consumer.

At the heart of Infutor's success is its market-first solutions that combine 30+ years of rich, historical consumer data with hundreds of unique data assets, 100 million daily updates compiled from deterministic, authoritative and permissible data from multiple privacy- and security-compliant sources. This sophisticated contact database offers marketers unique access to customer profiles connected to demographic, life-stage and purchasing propensities enabling personalization across every consumer's journey.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"While consumer data has fundamentally changed how marketers reach new customers, engage in real-time, personalize messaging and more, the reality is that to fully leverage the power of consumer identity data, marketers need access to the right tools," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Infutor tackles this head-on, helping brands solve their biggest challenges through data, without the inherent ‘big data' challenges. Congratulations on winning another MarTech Breakthrough award - this time as our choice for ‘Best Contact Database Company.'"

About Infutor

Part of Verisk Marketing Solutions, Infutor is the expert in data-driven consumer identity management and identity resolution. Infutor is solely focused on enabling brands to instantly gain access to the most complete and accurate information about consumers, exactly when they need it, to make informed marketing and risk mitigation decisions. Infutor is regularly recognized by Crain's Chicago and Built In Chicago as a Best Place to Work. Founded in 2003 and acquired by Verisk in 2022, Infutor is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. For more information, visit infutor.com .

About Verisk Marketing Solutions

Verisk Marketing Solutions, the business unit of Verisk VRSK that provides data solutions to marketers, was formed in 2022 through the integration of Infutor, Jornaya and Contact State. Combining identity resolution and consumer intelligence solutions with unique insights into in-market behaviors and the highest standards in the industry for data security and privacy, Verisk Marketing Solutions provides differentiated value as a key data partner to CMOs, marketing teams and publishers. For more information, please visit verisk.com/ verisk -marketing-solutions .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

