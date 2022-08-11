Blippar's no-code AR creation platform, Blippbuilder, is now completely FREE to use – making AR creation more accessible to everyone

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blippar , the leading technology and content platform specialising in augmented reality (AR), today announced that it is making Blippbuilder , the company's easy-to-use web-based AR creation platform, free to use. The implementation of this free model continues Blippar's goal of widening global access to the building and publishing of AR content and comes as a response to creators calling for unrestricted access to web AR tools. With 250k existing users, Blippbuilder is the most popular no-code tool on the market and by removing view-based pricing, Blippar will empower even more creators to embrace the opportunity and start building – making Blippbuilder the default AR creation platform for personal and commercial use.



Blippbuilder is the most powerful no-code AR platform available and the only tool to offer in-browser SLAM capabilities, which are essential to creating more realistic AR experiences. By making the platform free, with no setup, licensing or publishing costs, Blippar ensures that creators from all over the world, be they artists, students and teachers, or brands and agencies, are not limited by the costs typically associated with AR creation.

Blippar has transformed AR from being a medium perceived as inaccessible, once limited to brands with vast budgets, to an accessible self-service tool – with no costs and minimal resources required. This is particularly important due to the rising adoption of augmented reality content and growing consumer demand. If brands do not adopt AR into their strategies now, they risk the consequences of missing out on the 90% higher engagement rates that AR experiences deliver in comparison to non-AR experiences, and being overlooked by the 61% of consumers who prefer buying from brands with AR capabilities*.

Currently a number of the most important AR content creation tools do not allow creators to share projects outside of their walled gardens. By contrast, Blippbuilder enables users to create interoperable web AR experiences, which can be simply accessed from any link, object or QR code using a smartphone camera. Experiences created within Blippbuilder can be shared across the web and social networks, and work on any device including AR glasses.

"Our aim has always been to enable everyone to create unique and engaging AR content and experiences. In making Blippbuilder free, we invite the entire world to play, create and share what they have built with Blippbuilder," said Faisal Galaria, CEO of Blippar. "We're confident that this decision will unleash creators and accelerate the development of AR content for end user to experience."

It is not only consumer industries that are leveraging the benefits of Blippbuilder. With this free model, which is also available through our partnership with Microsoft Teams, enterprises, architects, schools and universities can explore and experiment with self-build augmented reality across training, 3D visualisations, interactive learning, group projects and presentations. Blippbuilder quickly enables the creation of this content through drag and drop functionality, while also allowing for advanced customisation.

While Blippbuilder is a free, accessible and time-efficient entry point into AR creation for millions of users, for developers, agencies and studios looking to create more complex, code-based AR experiences, Blippar's WebAR SDK is the solution. Blippar's SDK offers the most advanced implementation of SLAM and marker tracking, alongside integrations with the popular developer frameworks, including A-Frame, PlayCanvas, and Babylon.js. The Blippar WebAR SDK is free to download, with costs associated to hosting and views.

