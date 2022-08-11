Wizeline Achieves Data Analytics Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline , a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced that it achieved the Data Analytics Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. Earning a Specialization, which is the highest technical designation a partner can achieve, proves the company's expertise and success in leveraging Google Cloud technologies to build, deploy and migrate solutions for their customers.



"Achieving this Google specialization is an essential step for us in our efforts to help customers adopt cloud-first strategies that provide scalability, speed and data insights to drive business outcomes," said Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO at Wizeline. "As a digitally native company that builds modern applications, we have the expertise required to help our customers develop and implement cloud technologies and practices that ensure the adaptability they need to become industry leaders."

Wizeline's cloud practice serves more than 20 Google Cloud customers, providing services such as cloud migration and optimization, replatforming, microservices and DevOps transformation. The company currently has 75 engineers certified in Google Cloud technologies and technical validations in the following ‘Partner Expertise' areas: Google Cloud Analytics, Smart Analytics - Predictive Maintenance, Open Source Technology, Google Cloud Compute, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Wholesale, and Financial Services.

"As a Google Cloud partner with proficiency in DevOps and cloud computing, we partner with our customers — which include both startups and global enterprises — to help them develop their capabilities and transform into technology-driven organizations," said Aníbal Abarca, CTO at Wizeline. "In addition to offering end-to-end cloud-agnostic solutions and services, we also help customers refine their development processes and reach DevOps maturity faster by training and upskilling their internal teams."

Wizeline plans to grow its Google Cloud partnership in the next year by certifying an additional 50 engineers through Wizeline Academy and achieving validations in more of Google's Partner Advantage Specialization and Expertise categories.

Press Contact

Aaron Thomasson

press@wizeline.com

About Wizeline

Wizeline, a global technology services provider, builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. We focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with our customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Our adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities, and methodologies to deliver results while partnering with our customers' teams to foster innovation through continuous learning. We are invested in doing well while doing good, striving to make a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our Academy, creates an inspiring environment for talent to build long-term careers. To see how Wizeline can help you, visit wizeline.com. To join our team, visit wizeline.com/careers.