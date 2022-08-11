H1 Launches AI-Powered and Evidence-Based Interactions to Meet the Evolving Needs of Pharmaceutical and Biotech Medical Affairs Teams

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , the connecting force for global HCP, clinical, science, and research information, has announced a watershed update to its flagship product, HCP Universe , the daily resource for global medical affairs and medical science liaison (MSL) teams. New features include a mobile app, Next-gen Smart Search capabilities built on an expansive knowledge graph, out-of-the-box insights tailored to inform MSL and Headquarter decisioning, and AI-powered notifications to improve and accelerate quality HCP engagement.



"The role of Medical Affairs teams has shifted from specializing in products and diseases to being stewards of scientific discourse and outcomes-based information," said Ariel Katz, co-founder and CEO of H1. "In the new digital era, where data is virtually limitless, HCP Universe is applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to turn billions of data points into prescriptive intelligence. Pharmaceutical and medical device companies can establish more efficient workflows, identify market signals that impact strategic decisions, and help medical field teams optimize every HCP engagement."

HCP Universe is built on the H1 Connect platform , which seamlessly blends H1 proprietary, public, industry, and self-reported HCP information and patient encounter data. The latest AI and Data Science technologies are then layered on the H1 Data Network to fit the unique workflows of key stakeholders across Pharma and Biotech companies. A subset of the AI-enabled features that will be available to customers this year include:

Integration with Calendars (i.e., Outlook) and Proactive Mobile Text Notifications

A new and improved notification and alert framework that integrates with work calendars and provides proactive alerts and updates about HCPs before their next scheduled meeting. Signals include tweets, publications, congresses, and clinical trial data for initiating outreach.

Smart Search and Discovery

A completely re-designed KOL network exploration interface that helps MSLs easily uncover HCP connections, identify HCPs that work well together, compare and contrast HCPs, and determine if HCPs meet certain criteria. Customizable, one-click search filters can reveal unique HCP segments like prolific publishers, early career influencers, and industry speakers.

Digital Activity and Leadership Monitoring

Users can explore and understand an HCP's social network in conjunction with their academic and research collaborations. H1 has developed a unique and AI-based technological algorithm to find Therapeutic Area (TA) digital opinion leaders (DOLs), specialized in individual areas of interest. Users can quickly identify DOLs within a given indication or TA and categorize through indexing of followers and other profile-level metadata to derive a digital leadership score.

"According to a recent study by ZS Associates, Medical Affairs leaders surveyed claim medical analytics and more specifically AI and NLP are among their top areas of investments. While H1 has long been recognized as having the most comprehensive mix of HCP data available - this evolution of our application of AI, NLP and Machine Learning transforms the way our customers extract 360-degree insights on global HCPs and KOLs and the patient populations they serve," said Katz. "Without HCP Universe, corporate Medical Affairs teams and field MSLs are forced to spend too much time and effort consuming, analyzing, and synthesizing data for each individual engagement. Moreover, unvetted information can be outdated, incomplete or overlapping. This results in lost opportunities to connect and cultivate relationships with the right medical experts. Our revamped HCP Universe changes all that."

About H1

H1 is the connecting force for global HCP, clinical, scientific and research information. The H1 Connect platform democratizes access to HCP knowledge and groundbreaking insights for life sciences, academic medical institutions, health systems, and payors. H1 Connect fuels a robust product suite that helps customers discover and engage industry experts, drive equitable research, access groundbreaking science, and accelerate commercial success with the most robust and accurate healthcare professional data. Learn more at h1.co .