Leading Doormat Manufacturer 'Make an Entrance' Launch Digital Shopping Tools for Personalisation and Customisation

Make An Entrance are one of the leading manufacturers of domestic and commercial doormats in the UK. Specialising in doormats of all shapes, sizes and materials, they are known as a UK-based manufacturer renowned for quality and affordability.

Today, Make An Entrance Ltd are proud to have launched a range of digital shopping tools on their website. Whilst most doormat manufacturers list products side-by-side in a traditional shopping browser, Make An Entrance have invested in tools to give customers cutting edge ways to shop online with confidence and complete control.

From colour matching and inputting custom dimensions to personalised products and artwork uploads, Make An Entrance believe that these digital shopping tools will suit its digital-first customer base and help to strengthen their position as market leaders.

Below, we detail the digital shopping tools launched by Make an Entrance, and explain how cutting edge technology gives customers total flexibility with door mat purchase decisions:

Coir matting cut-to-size tool – input dimensions, convert them, and pick the perfect size

Make An Entrance understand that homes and businesses are rarely one and the same. Customers often require specific size door mats that will fit perfectly into the designated space. However, not all manufacturers offer a cut-to-size service, and this can leave customers spending hours shopping around in the hope they find the correct size.

The coir matting cut-to-size tool allows customers to choose the thickness of the mat, to specify their width and length requirements and use a handy unit convertor. From here, customers can order and receive their doormat within just a couple of days.

Personalised doormat tool – upload designs, pick borders, choose orientation and more

Great for those who want to spruce up their homes and businesses, or who want a unique gift to give to somebody close to them, personalised door mats can be created in a range of coir, synthetics and textiles. Adding a business logo, a family name or a door number gives customers the opportunity to turn a regular doormat into something special.

The personalised doormat tool gives customers free-reign with their designs. Users can upload both entire photos or their own artwork and designs for use. For those who are less creatively-savvy, customers can type in the wording they'd like on the mat, choose a style of font, pick a background colour and lots more with ease.

There are lots more digital shopping tools available to use on the Make an Entrance website

Make an Entrance have invested heavily in their user experience. Handy search tools allow online shoppers to identify the type of doormat they need based on where it will be used, or by size and thickness, including thin, heavy-duty or large door mats.

Customers can pick colours based on a vast colour chart, pick mat criteria's such as whether it needs to be washable or the type of material required, all whilst having the ability to ask questions, read advice content and call an online support team.

Manufactured in the UK, with fast courier services, easy tracking and returns, and free delivery on items over a certain cost, Make an Entrance are determined to continue to invest in their online tools and provide customers with the best possible online purchasing experience.

Make An Entrance is a family-run business based in Lincolnshire. Founded from charitable roots, we have been operating online since 2005. We supply homes and businesses across the UK with made-to-measure door mats of every type. Many of our mats are hand-finished, and some are even stitched by hand, so you can be assured of a quality finish. With rapid courier dispatch and a personal service, our customers are delighted with our service, with 5* reviews available to view on Trustpilot, Google and Facebook.

