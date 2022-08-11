Smart Communications Wins the 2022 Xplor International Technology of the Year Award

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced that its technology platform, The Conversation Cloud™ was honored with the prestigious Technology of the Year award by Xplor International.



Xplor International is a not-for-profit association dedicated to providing leadership for the Customer Communications Management (CCM) profession. Each year, the organization honors an individual or company that has conceived and developed an original concept leading to a significant advancement in the CCM industry. The Smart Communications Conversation Cloud platform combines a range of mission critical capabilities within a single platform to deliver personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience. This innovation redefines CCM and uniquely aligns with today's imperatives for enterprises to operate more efficiently at scale and connect into existing technologies. With having a more complete view of each customer, enterprises can engage in smarter conversations with customers all while taking the customer experience to a new level. Smart Communications was recognized with this honor as the only SaaS-based platform to deliver a complete customer conversation solution within the CCM industry.

"We are immensely proud of the work we have done to develop The Conversation Cloud, not only to meet our customers' needs for more personalized conversations with their customers but also to provide a framework for enterprises to scale and expand as markets continue to evolve," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. "We are thankful for this validation by Xplor International and we look forward to sharing continued innovation as we collaborate with our customers and partners to lead the industry into the future of CCM."

"Congratulations to our friends at Smart Communications. The award is well deserved," says Skip Henk, President and CEO of Xplor International. "The Conversation Cloud is a unique, scalable platform providing an elegant gateway for establishing, enhancing and expanding meaningful customer dialogue which takes CCM to the next level."

As the Technology of the Year winner, Smart Communications will be recognized and presented with the award during Xplor International's annual conference which will take place on September 13-15, 2022 at the TradeWinds Island Grand in St. Pete Beach, Florida. This year's conference will focus on Innovative Strategies to Transform the Customer Experience and brings together end users, analysts, consultants and industry insiders who will share best practices and strategies to transform CX and CCM.

Chris Murphy, VP of Product Marketing at Smart Communications, will speak with other industry experts on the conference panel, Today's Communication Landscape: Tools to Create Multi-Channel Optimization as well as present the session, How to Build Agility into your CCM Strategy. Attendees can learn more and see a demo during the Smart Communications Vendor Showcase or by stopping by Booth #2. For more details and times of sessions, please visit the Xplor Conference Agenda.

The Xplor International Technology of the Year recognition is just one of the many accolades that Smart Communications has received in 2022, including named as a Leader in 3 analyst evaluations including IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022, 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard and the Aragon Globe for Workflow and Content Automation, 2022.

About Xplor

Xplor International is a not-for-profit association dedicated to the education, evolution, and success of the Customer Communications Management (CCM) industry. Our members design, produce, implement, deliver and manage high-volume, highly regulated and highly personalized communications across all channels and in all formats. Xplor's mission is to provide the education and resources necessary for the development of engaging customer communications.

We enhance organizational success and advance the careers of our members by providing research, analyst access, industry certification, professional development, and educator guidance. Global members benefit from our in-person annual conference, virtual events, and networking opportunities.

Xplor International has its worldwide headquarters in Lutz, Florida, chapters in the US and Canada, and active membership across the globe.

Further information is available at www.Xplor.org.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today's digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications' Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™ , forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

