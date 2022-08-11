Global Hemostasis Products Market to reach US$ 2,638 Million by 2032; Topical Products to capture nearly 70% Revenue: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hemostasis products market is estimated to garner US$ 2,638 Million while exhibiting a 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing support from several governments is likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The industry is expected to secure US$ 1,580 Million in 2022.



High-level technological advancements, strong economies, and a swarming pool of patients with a variety of blood disorders are the chief factors that will boost the market for hemostasis products in the near future. The leading causes of surgeries are cardiovascular disease and stroke, cancer, and injury. And any surgical procedure can develop severe complications and result in uncontrollable bleeding thus increasing the demand for hemostasis products.

The rapidly growing medical tourism sector coupled with the high investment made by governments of various countries towards the growth of the healthcare sector will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. The high expenses related to hemostasis products and stringent regulatory policies and the use of off-label products are projected to restrain the market's growth over the forecast period.

The topical hemostasis product segment is likely to offer remunerative opportunities for the global hemostasis products market. Several emerging economies are making significant developments in their technological sector, thereby, providing lucrative opportunities to players in the market.

Key Takeaways:

The global hemostasis products market is estimated at USD 1,501 Million in 2021

By product, the topical hemostat segment accounts for a market share of 68.5% in 2021

By application, the myocardial infarction segment accounts for the highest market share of 19.5% during the forecasting period.

Market in the U.S to procure a market share of 29.5% during the assessment period.

"The increasing number of trauma and surgical cases, technological advancements in the fields of hemostasis products, and an increase in the prevalence of blood disorders are expected to fuel the demand for hemostasis products market over the forecast period"

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global hemostasis products market are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Pfizer, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Tricol Biomedical, Hemostasis LLC, Teleflex Incorporated, CuraMedical BV, among various others

Recent updates from the industry are:

In July 2021- Baxter International Inc announced its Baxter Healthcare Corporation subsidiary has completed the acquisition of certain assets related to PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System from CryoLife, Inc. The transaction reinforces Baxter's strategy of acquiring products and technologies that both complement and augment the company's leading portfolio across the hospital, including in the operating room. PerClot has a global commercial presence with sales in more than 35 countries worldwide.

In July 2021- Baxter International Inc announced its Baxter Healthcare Corporation subsidiary has completed the acquisition of certain assets related to PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System from CryoLife, Inc. The transaction reinforces Baxter's strategy of acquiring products and technologies that both complement and augment the company's leading portfolio across the hospital, including in the operating room. PerClot has a global commercial presence with sales in more than 35 countries worldwide.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hemostasis products market presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product (Topical hemostasis products, Infusible hemostasis products, Advanced hemostasis products) by Application (Trauma, Surgery, Hemophilia, Myocardial infarction, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America)

Key Segments Covered in the Hemostasis Products Industry Analysis

Hemostasis Products Market by Product:

Topical Hemostasis Products Gelatin Polysaccharides Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Collagen

Infusible Hemostasis Products Platelet Concentrate from Donor Blood Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) Factor VIII Prothrombin

Advanced Hemostasis Products Flowable Thrombin Synthetic Sealants Fibrin







Hemostasis Products Market by Application:

Hemostasis Products for Trauma

Hemostasis Products for Surgery

Hemostasis Products for Hemophilia

Hemostasis Products for Myocardial Infarction

Hemostasis Products for Others





Hemostasis Products Market by End Use:

Hemostasis Products in Hospitals

Hemostasis Products in Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hemostasis Products in Others





Hemostasis Products Market by Region:

North America Hemostasis Products Market

Latin America Hemostasis Products Market

Europe Hemostasis Products Market

Asia Pacific Hemostasis Products Market

Middle East and Africa Hemostasis Products Market





