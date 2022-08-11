Reed's Launches the New Zero Sugar Stormy Mule across the West Coast

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed's, Inc. REED ("Reed's" or the "Company"), owner of the nation's leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural ginger beverages, today announced the launch of the Reed's® Zero Sugar Stormy Mule across the West Coast.



Building off the Classic Mule, the Stormy Mule is the ultimate ready-to-drink, RTD crafted beverage from the #1 Ginger Beer makers of in the US. The Stormy Mule is a keto-friendly take on the iconic Dark and Stormy and is naturally brewed with REAL, fresh ginger root and natural rum flavor with no added sugars. Hitting the shelves just in time to provide a tasty and refreshing libation to kick-back with during the August sun, the new Zero Sugar Stormy Mule contains 7% alcohol, and a light-spice profile with no artificial colors, gluten, GMOs or caffeine.

"With the strong customer acceptance and sell through of our Zero Sugar Classic Mule launched in June 2020, we felt it was a natural next step to continue expanding our alcohol RTD portfolio," said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed's. "We are initially launching our Stormy Mule in the West Coast and plan to continue expanding distribution with our channel partners into new regions throughout the year."

Reed's® Zero Sugar Stormy Mule is now available in-store at locations throughout the West Coast including Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington. The Stormy Mule retails at $11.99- $14.99 for a 4-pack of 12oz cans and $2.99-$4.99 for a single 16 oz can. For more information, or to find a store near you, please visit https://reedshard.com/stormy/.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed's is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed's®, Virgil's® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company's beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed's is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed's portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit reedsmule.com, drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60c752cd-4638-4043-b22e-61bbcc9f5fb7