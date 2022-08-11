Automation Hero Teams with TIBCO to Help Customers Unlock the Value of Unstructured Data

SAN FRANCISCO, BERLIN and LONDON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of global data is estimated to skyrocket to 180 zettabytes (180 billion terabytes) by 2025, with 80 percent of it unstructured.



Most of this information is inaccessible as unstructured data locked in emails, text, PDFs, and scanned documents. Because unstructured data cannot be easily parsed, sorted, or calculated, the ability to gain insights from it is limited—providing a barrier to digital transformation.

To help businesses access this valuable data, TIBCO , a global leader in enterprise data, and Automation Hero have joined forces through a strategic partnership. Together, they will deliver a combined solution via the TIBCO Cloud™ Integration marketplace that adds Automation Hero's market-leading intelligent document processing (IDP) capabilities into TIBCO's automation applications. The partnership comes at a time when processing documents and accessing data is becoming increasingly critical to business success.

"Getting fast access to unstructured data and using that data to quickly inform strategies and decisions is a must-have for our customers," said Tony Beller, senior vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems and OEM sales, TIBCO. "We carefully reviewed the technologies available on the market and found Automation Hero's OCR and NLP/AI technology impressive. Our joint solution will be a game changer for the market."

As a result of this partnership, it is now exceptionally easy for TIBCO customers to bring unstructured data processing into their existing TIBCO Cloud Integration platform. By leveraging Automation Hero's patent-pending AI technology, users of TIBCO's technology can process documents quickly, efficiently and accurately.

"We're incredibly excited and honored to partner with such a titan in the hyperautomation space," added Stefan Groschupf, founder and CEO of Automation Hero. "Our combined solution offers powerful technology that's easy to use for companies trying to glean, and act on, insights from the growing mountain of unstructured data."

Automation Hero is sponsoring TIBCO NOW , TIBCO's premier customer and partner event, taking place in 2023.

