Georgia Fintech Academy to Host Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta on Georgia State University Campus

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, will meet with students and faculty for a conversation on financial inclusion August 31 during a visit to Georgia State University arranged by the Georgia Fintech Academy of the University System of Georgia.

"We're honored to host President Bostic for a forum that not only discusses one of the most pressing topics in the fintech industry, but also the important role of the Federal Reserve," said Tommy Marshall, executive director of the Georgia Fintech Academy.

The event is open to the public and will include remarks by Bostic as well as a moderated discussion on the role of fintech in helping create racial equity and financial inclusion. Attendees will include in-person and virtual members of the Georgia Fintech Academy and Georgia State's fintech communities, including researchers, students, and leaders from the university and the J. Mack Robinson College of Business.

"I'm excited to participate in this program as it fits nicely with the Federal Reserve's responsibility to ensure that the nation has an accessible, secure and efficient payments system," said Bostic. "Payments innovation has profound implications for financial inclusion, and the Georgia Fintech Academy helps to ensure that the next generation of fintech leaders are ready to meet the challenge of building a diverse and inclusive industry."

Bostic took office as president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2017 and he serves on the Federal Open Market Committee, the monetary policymaking body of the Federal Reserve System. Prior to these roles, Bostic spent 16 years at the University of Southern California (USC) as a faculty member in fields such as real estate, public policy, planning, and development. He previously served in the Obama Administration as assistant secretary for policy development and research at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). He previously worked at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Bostic is an alumnus of Harvard University and Stanford University.

The Georgia Fintech Academy is a University System of Georgia (USG) collaboration between the State of Georgia's fintech industry, the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University, and the colleges and universities of the USG. Since it was established in 2018, the academy has educated more than 4,300 students from more than 20 different institutions across the state, enabling them to obtain specialized educational experiences needed to enter the fintech sector regardless of where they live in the state or their institution of enrollment. The student population of the academy is 71 percent historically excluded populations and 31 percent women. More than 50 fintech employers in Georgia engage with the academy and corporate sponsors have included FIS Global, Visa, Inc., US Bank-Elavon, Incomm, Truist, ICE, Deluxe, Invesco, Fleetcor, Fiserv, and CUNA Mutual.

Georgia State is addressing the growing need for a highly skilled fintech workforce through degree programs and certificates in areas such as fintech innovation, cybersecurity for fintech, actuarial science, quantitative risk analysis and management, and more. The J. Mack Robinson College of Business is co-sponsoring this event.

To register for the event, "A Conversation with President Raphael Bostic, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta on Fintech and the Path to a More Inclusive Economy," please visit the Georgia Fintech Academy website events page.

