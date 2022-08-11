PFX Labs Release The Best Legal Phentermine Alternatives Chosen By Outlook India in 2022

Kington, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFX Labs impressive phentermine alternative ShredCBD won the vote by Outlook India as the best over the counter fat burning and weight loss solution with their range of successful studies and high-quality ingredients.
Outlook is India's leading current affairs and news magazine that focuses on bold and aggressive reporting that aims to raise questions that readers never had the courage to ask.
Winning a selection of prestigious awards, including the "International Press Institute" award for Excellence in Journalism, Outlook India has now drawn their attention to presenting to their readers the best and most effective phentermine alternatives for weight loss and management.
ShredCBD cuts out the stimulant filled, side effect causing fat burners to create an effective 1200mg of premium CBD isolate and couples this with two other industry leading ingredients in 60 capsules designed to safely burn fat, reduce appetite, and prevent weight gain.
Not only this, but Outlook India have also shone the spotlight on PhenQ Phentermine Alternative by Wolfson Brands Ltd that has five powerful fat scorches in one simple daily formular that kick starts your metabolic health by helping shed excess fat, crush cravings, and support natural energy.
Helping You Lose Weight
Phentermine has many significant benefits and has been shown to help those struggling to lose weight reach their fitness goals, but it's use is discouraged as it can be addictive and to even access the drug you usually need a prescription.
This is why companies such as PFX Labs and Wolfson Brands Ltd have produced the Best Phentermine alternative products, such as ShredCBD and PhenQ, that have the same benefits of phentermine, like improving heart, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as well as reducing mortality related to cardiovascular disease – without the risk of unwanted side effects.
ShredCBD
ShredCBD is designed to innovatively assist you on your weight loss journey by being a reliable and scientifically dosed CBD supplement with a fat burning edge that is full of natural ingredients. Specifically it works by:
- Targets Fat Stores – Scientific studies have found that CBD can stimulate the breakdown and oxidation of fat.
- Burn More Calories – CBD can increase total energy expenditure (the number of calories you burn) by activating more mitochondria.
- Stop Fat Gain – It has been shown that CBD has the potential to help prevent your body storing more fat and as a result reduces the chance of visible weight gain.
- Stop Snacking – CBD reduces feelings of hunger and in effect helps you to reduce your calorie intake.
- Reduce Stress and Feel Healthier – CBD can improve the quality of your sleep, while also reducing any inflammation in your body that further helps you control your energy, diet, and improve your fitness performance.
PhenQ
PhenQ combines multiple fat-blasting thermogenc ingredients to produce a simple, easy-to-take formula that makes healthy weight management straightforward and saves your from wasting time and money on several less effective products.
Their specialised phentermine alternative formula is safe and made with science-backed ingredients that have shown to help support peak metabolic health. It works by:
- Support and Boost Your Metabolism – PhenQ helps to incinerate that excess weight by kickstarting your metabolism.
- Crush Cravings – If you commonly find yourself reaching for the snack cupboard, then PhenQ can not only reduce these cravings but also assist you in eating less at mealtimes.
- Reduces Fat – PhenQ has been shown to reduce fat accumulation for a slimmer feeling.
- Balance Mood and Energy Levels – If you're looking for more motivation and drive to complete your exercise routine, then PhenQ and its high-quality formula will give you the boost you need.
More information
To read more about Outlook India's article on PFX Labs ShredCBD and Wolfson Brands Ltd PhenQ, please visit their website at https://www.outlookindia.com/outlook-spotlight/alternatives-to-phentermine-legal-otc-phentermine-substitutes-news-210007.
Source: https://thenewsfront.com/pfx-labs-release-the-best-legal-phentermine-alternatives-chosen-by-outlook-india-in-2022/
PFX Labs 61 Bridge Street Kington HR5 3DJ United Kingdom https://www.pfxlabs.com/ hello@pfxlabs.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.