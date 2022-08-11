Smart for Life Announces 171% Increase in Amazon Sales and Largest Prime Day in Its History

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL ("Smart for Life" or the "Company"), a high growth global leader in the health & wellness sector, marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, announced today that it has achieved a 171% increase in Amazon sales on a year-over-year basis and its largest sales for Amazon Prime Day across all Smart for Life products, more than double its previous best day of Amazon revenue historically.



"We are excited to announce these record results with Amazon, and we are extremely proud of our entire team for making this a reality," stated Darren Minton, Chief Executive Officer of Smart for Life. "This established growth of our business through online sales, including Amazon Prime, demonstrates our ability to capitalize on meaningful drivers for organic growth. This supports Smart for Life's vision and commitment to bringing our health and wellness products to new customers in the United States and around the world as we continue expanding awareness of our brand."

Smart for Life achieved these record Amazon sales for Amazon's Prime Day initiatives this past month on July 12 -13, 2022. During the event, Smart for Life sold thousands of protein bars, gummies, cookies and other Health & Wellness products through Amazon, resulting in the highest ever Amazon Prime Day sales for the Company on record. Smart for Life is also gearing up for Amazon's annual Fall Deal Event later this year.

"Amazon has been a fantastic sales channel for us as we continue to hit on all cylinders with our omni-channel marketing initiatives," continued Mr. Minton. "We are progressively growing our sales, both organically, as well as through our buy-and-build M&A strategy. This includes the domestic market in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico and Singapore, where we previously announced that our products were selected by Amazon to be included in their rollout in South-East Asia. We look forward to keeping the market apprised of our milestones and latest developments as they occur."

Smart for Life's products, including protein bars, gummies, vitamins, supplements, sports nutrition product and weight management products, can be found on its own website at: www.smartforlife.com, in addition to being sold through Amazon through its Smart for Life Amazon storefront.

Furthermore, certain Smart for Life branded products under the Doctors Scientific Organica brand, as well as the MD Life brand are also listed on Amazon's storefronts.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on Health & Wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a buy-and-build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company's manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life's future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life's actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

