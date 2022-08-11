LPL Managing Director and Chief Technology & Information Officer Greg Gates a Finalist for CIO of the Year Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LPLA, LLC today announced that Greg Gates, managing director and chief technology & information officer, is a finalist in the 2022 Charlotte CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards. This awards program is led by an advisory group of peers and recognizes chief information officers that lead by example, delivering innovation and technological advancements across their organizations.



"Greg spearheaded our efforts to reimagine our digital platform and technological infrastructure in order to deliver next-generation solutions for our clients," said President and CEO of LPL Financial, Dan Arnold. "He continues to serve as a dedicated leader for employees, and has helped LPL evolve into the nimble, tech-savvy organization it is today. We're grateful for Greg's many contributions to LPL, and believe that his recognition is well-deserved."

Technology as a Strategic Asset

At LPL, Gates leads all aspects of information technology, and is responsible for delivering scalable solutions and market-leading platforms. His team drives innovation by initiating differentiated advisor, institutional and client experiences to provide value at scale. Gates oversees the technology infrastructures that best serve LPL's nearly 21,000 financial professionals, approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs, and 500 investment programs, representing nearly $1.1 trillion of brokerage and advisory assets.

"Our strategy is powering an enterprise-wide technology transformation by redesigning the foundation that powers our advisor and investor platforms, and using data modeling to support flexibility in the ways advisors choose to affiliate with us," said Gates. "We've digitized experiences, embraced a hybrid cloud architecture model, and are deploying tools and capabilities so advisors and institutions can run thriving businesses. We're also focused on attracting the best talent in the industry to foster innovation and accelerate performance."

The 2022 Carolina CIO ORBIE Awards have recognized technology executives for more than 20 years. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients. The awards ceremony will take place on August 26, 2022 at The Westin Charlotte.

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial LPLA was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,** supporting nearly 21,000 financial advisors, and approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Charlotte CIO and LPL Financial are separate entities.

