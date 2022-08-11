VAYK Real Estate Fintech Strategy Builds Momentum and Explores Stock Buyback

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. VAYK ("VAYK") today announced the company has entered conversations with multiple parties exploring joint ventures and acquisitions. The parties are all engaged in the alternative real estate finance market and interested in benefiting from VAYK's fractional real estate investment application.
VAYK is a technology company that last year introduced an award-winning Peer-2-Peer Alternative Finance Application (APP) for sourcing financing to purchase income producing vacation properties.
The company recently released an update on its plans to add new functionality to the app to enhance the fractional investment functionality included in the new version of the app.
The company recently announced the update on new functionality garnered the interest of a new investor. The company has initiated discussions that could result in a new strategic investment before the end of the Q3. Today, the company revealed the discussions include utilizing a portion of the strategic investment in a potential stock buyback to reduce the current issued and outstanding.
To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
VAYK Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
