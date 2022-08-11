Formic Acid Market Worth USD 317.8 million by 2027 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications

Pune, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formic Acid Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Formic Acid market during the forecast period.
Formic acid (also called methanoic acid) is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor. It is also the simplest carboxylic acid. The chemical formula is HCOOH or HCO2H. Formic acid is an environmentally acceptable and highly efficient organic acid. It is used in many areas, from leather processing to feed preservation. The global Formic Acid market was valued at USD 241 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 317.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.
Formic Acid Market Segmentation: -
Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.
Segment by Type: -
- Content 85%
- Content 90%
- Content 98%
- Others
Segment by Application: -
- Agriculture
- Leather and Textile
- Rubber
- Chemical and Pharmaceuticals
- Other
In terms of product, Content 85% is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Agriculture, followed by Leather & Textile.
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)
China is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 45 percent.
Key Players in the Formic Acid Market: -
- BASF
- Eastman
- Perstorp
- Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
- Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
- LUXI
- Feicheng Acid
- Chongqing Chuandong Chemical
- Shijiazhuang Taihe Chemical
