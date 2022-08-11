NaturalShrimp Issues Sales and Marketing Update

Sales and Marketing Veteran Brian Rashid Appointed Regional Sales Manager

DALLAS, TX, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. SHMP, a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today issued a marketing and sales update.

Live Shrimp Sales

The Company has established a regular live shrimp sales program with customers in Chicago (from the Webster City, IA facility) and San Antonio (from the La Coste, TX facility). These customers quickly sell the shrimp, rapidly increasing demand for more product. Deliveries are now increasing every week and NaturalShrimp's distribution footprint will significantly increase in Austin and Dallas following recent successes in San Antonio.

Regional Sales Manager

NaturalShrimp also announced that Brian Rashid has been appointed Regional Sales Manager, where he will lead area sales and marketing efforts. Brian was born in San Antonio, Texas and currently lives in the hill country near Boerne. Brian attended Trinity University, where he majored in Business Management and Administration. He has spent his 19-year career in Sales and Marketing, the last 13 years of which he was the Director of Sales for a nationally recognized U.S. company. Brian brings extensive experience, both growing large customer-bases and managing key account relationships.

Dallas-based Harvest Select Retail On-Line Program

The Company has identified a location of interest in the Dallas Fort Worth area for its NaturalShrimp Distribution Center. The distribution center will enable NaturalShrimp to receive and process product for packaging and preparing shrimp for our online ordering and home delivery program. The Company is currently testing packaging of heads on fresh, frozen, and cooked shrimp. Chef Douwe Iedema will be heading up the NaturalShrimp Distribution Center along with offering his unique NaturalShrimp sauces and spices. The NaturalShrimp Distribution Center would make it possible for the Company to process thousands of pounds of shrimp not only for the home, but as a distribution hub for pickup and delivery to local chefs, as well as in-person purchasing and pick up to the general public.

"We are now seeing increasing sales for our live shrimp sales program and are currently in advanced talks to supply fresh product to a leading national wholesale food service distributor, starting in Texas," said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. "To help lead these efforts, we have recently brought on a new sales manager, Brian Rashid. Brian has demonstrated his ability to build solid relationships and is a creative thinker who will ensure we deliver consistent quality product and benchmark service to our customers across multiple sales channels as we continue with our growth strategy."

Marco Van Den Berg, Vice President of Sales, added, "Our key retail customers have confirmed that their overall consumer conversion rate, following several trial purchases, are increasing every week. Wild caught shrimp is not consistent and has many factors impacting supply. Our quality by far exceeds imported frozen wild caught or farmed product. However, delivering live product requires a steady supply that is consistent in size and quality, customer education and special attention to servicing our customers post-delivery. We believe we can continue to build the live market in the United States with customers that never purchased live because they couldn't procure it consistently. We now have reputable restaurant chains seeking a point of differentiation, requesting Live and Fresh product in many of the fastest growing urban cities."

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

