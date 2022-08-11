Talos Adds Highly Regarded Wall Street Technologist Neal Pawar as Strategic Advisor

New York, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced the appointment of Neal Pawar as the company's latest strategic advisor. Mr. Pawar joins a distinguished group of capital markets veterans on Talos's advisory board, including Jennifer Hill, who previously served as CFO of Merrill Lynch & Co, David Cushing, ex-Director of Global Trading at Wellington, and Tim Grant, Galaxy Digital's Head of Europe.

Mr. Pawar brings over 25 years' experience in senior technology and business operations leadership roles on both the buy and sell side. He's currently Chief Operating Officer of Qontigo, a leading provider of index, analytics and risk solutions that is part of Deutsche Börse Group, and also serves as a board member at CAIS, a leading alternative investment platform. He was previously Managing Director and CIO of UBS' Wealth Management group, Group CIO at Deutsche Bank and was a partner at both D.E. Shaw & Co. and AQR Capital.

Commenting on Pawar's appointment, Talos Founder & CEO Anton Katz said: "Neal's career path starting as a software engineer and rising to an industry leader gives him a unique perspective on the evolution of market structure and the innovations that shape it. This type of experience is invaluable in our sector, as we're seeing digital assets and crypto mature, leaning heavily on lessons from more traditional asset classes. Over the years, Neal has been my boss, my mentor, and my friend. Now, I am extremely happy to welcome him to our Advisory Board and tap his deep experience in the financial sector to help further accelerate Talos's growth."

"I believe digital assets are poised to fundamentally reshape the traditional financial rails we use today. Foundational technologies are needed for institutions to fully embrace this potential, however, and in my opinion Talos's platform is steadily becoming the de facto industry standard for digital asset trading. I look forward to working with Anton, Ethan and the rest of the team as they work to further their mission of enabling this transformation," added Pawar.

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, Europe and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com.

