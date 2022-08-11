Astra Energy Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Regreen Technologies Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Astra Energy Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: ASRE) ("Astra" or the "Company"), a global integrated energy solutions provider specializing in clean and renewable energy and technology, is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Regreen Technologies Inc. ("Regreen"), a California-based "zero emissions" clean energy company. Astra Energy Inc. has tasked its wholly owned subsidiary, Astra Energy California Inc., a California-based company, with deploying the Regreen Total Waste System globally.

Regreen, founded by renowned inventor and designer Albert Mardikian, has grown into one of the most exciting tech startups in the waste industry. Mardikian's technology has garnered the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency and other governments overseas, including Uganda, Liberia, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Zanzibar, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, Panama, Peru, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic. With over 20 years of experience in research and development of the science of converting municipal solid waste (MSW) and organic waste into "zero emission" marketable commodities, such as clean electricity, biofuels, animal feeds, fertilizers, organic pesticides and reclaimed water purification, Regreen is now positioned to deploy its "Total Waste to Energy" worldwide.

"I am excited to be partnering with Astra Energy Inc. The combination of this disruptive technology with Astra's far-reaching waste industry connections, domestically and internationally, will change the way trash is processed globally. The world will finally see the expansive value of all trash. Just think, NO MORE LANDFILLS," Mardikian stated.

Regreen is an excellent addition to Astra's IP portfolio. This technology meets U.S. and international eco guidelines and offers diverse income opportunities for the Company. Spearheaded by Douglas Hampton, president of Astra Energy California Inc., a pilot project utilizing the technology is poised to begin in California.

"The immediate goal of Astra in utilizing the Regreen Total Waste System is to become the first in the world to establish a material recovery facility (MRF) with a 95% landfill diversion rate," Hampton said.

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy Inc. is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.

Astra's corporate strategy is rooted in: securing exciting new technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; bringing together resources, expertise and technology; and creating defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet and the Company's investors.

It is Astra's goal to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the Company's purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come.

For more information on Astra Energy Inc., visit the Company's website at www.astraenegyinc.com .

