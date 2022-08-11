Health Insurance Market and Health Insurance Platforms Market Size, Growth [2022-2028] | Development, Plans for (Investors, Researchers, Consultants), Future Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Competition Pattern, Niche Market Till 2028

Pune, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBAL HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET INSIGHTS AND FORECAST TO 2028: The global Health Insurance market size is projected to reach US$ 138340 million by 2028, from US$ 27890 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 25.4% during 2022-2028.

The global Health Insurance market size is projected to reach US$ 138340 million by 2028, from US$ 27890 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 25.4% during 2022-2028.

Health insurance is a means for financing a person's health care expenses. While the majority of people have private health insurance, primarily through an employer, many others obtain coverage through programs offered by the government. Other individuals do not have health insurance at all.



Health insurance is a type of insurance coverage that covers the cost of an insured individual's medical and surgical expenses. Depending on the type of health insurance coverage, either the insured pays costs out-of-pocket and is then reimbursed, or the insurer makes payments directly to the provider.

Asia-Pacific is the largest Health Insurance market with about 30% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 28% market share.

The key players are Anthem, UnitedHealth Group, DKV, BUPA, Kaiser Permanente, Aetna Inc, PICC, PingAn, Kunlun etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 19% market share.

The Global Health Insurance Market forecast is based on an analysis of key player's past and current performance. The report also takes into account various economic conditions prevailing in the key markets that have the potential to impact the market in the future.

Health Insurance Market Top Manufacturers:

Anthem

UnitedHealth Group

DKV

BUPA

Kaiser Permanente

Aetna Inc

PICC

PingAn

Kunlun

The Health Insurance market research report fully covers the major statistics of the production, value, profitability, capacity, supply/demand ratio, volume, and much more.

Based on types, the Health Insurance market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Insured Liability

Payment Method

Based on applications, the Health Insurance market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

Personal

Enterprise

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2029) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Health Insurance market while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. A verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis of key market segments incorporated in the report have been delivered in weighted chapters.

This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Section II: GLOBAL HEALTH INSURANCE PLATFORMS MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2028: The global Health Insurance Platforms market size is projected to reach US$ 5321.3 million by 2028, from US$ 3083.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2022-2028.

Global "Health Insurance Platforms Market" 2022-2028 report discovers comprehensive insights on key manufacturers with share information, market size and projection, key dynamics, growth factors, and new company profiles.

Health Insurance Platforms Market Top Manufacturers:

eHealthApp

SimplyInsured

BenRevo

BrokerEngage

Cegedim Healthcare Insurance Management

HIPS

Huli

MetricStream

PLEXIS

Solartis

Vlocity

The report focuses on the Health Insurance Platforms market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications.

Based On Product Types, the Health Insurance Platforms market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Cloud Based

Web Based

Based On Applications, the Health Insurance Platforms market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Region-based analysis of the Health Insurance Platforms Industry market:

The Health Insurance Platforms Industry market, with regards to the provincial scope, is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia and more.

Years considered for this report:

This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

