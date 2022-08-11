GoodCook Introduces ProFreshionals Line of Cooking Essentials

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodCook, the leading kitchenware brand in America that makes quality cooking essentials for everyone, announces the launch of its new ProFreshionals line, available at Walmart. With summer winding down and families settling into new back-to-school routines, the new product line features everyday kitchen gadgets and tools that empower home cooks to make cooking delicious meals easier and more enjoyable.



As the season changes from summer to fall, GoodCook's new ProFreshionals line, equips parents and college students to make their favorite meals using products that are designed with functionality and ease in mind. From hosting an end of summer barbeque, to packing school lunches, or cooking for the first time in your college dorm, the ProFreshionals line includes a variety of new kitchen tools and gadgets that are affordably priced, allowing these active home chefs to master their favorite foods during life's busy moments.

To end summer on a high note and get into the back-to-school groove, GoodCook recommends these top product picks:

"GoodCook knows that busy seasons like summer and back-to-school can make it difficult for home chefs to prepare meals that they are proud to serve their family and friends," said Tom Barber, SVP Marketing and Product Development. "The GoodCook ProFreshionals line is designed to help make cooking easier and more enjoyable during life's busy moments, and we're proud to offer these products exclusively through our partnership with Walmart."

For over thirty years, GoodCook has been America's companion in the kitchen, delivering quality cooking essentials for home cooks that are built to last. With GoodCook's new ProFreshionals line, now available at Walmart, home cooks everywhere can find the kitchen gadget that is the best fit for their needs this season. For more information about GoodCook, please visit www.goodcook.com and @goodcookcom.

About GoodCook®

GoodCook® kitchenware products offer a wide assortment of kitchen tools, gadgets, bakeware, cookware, and food storage. Creating thoughtfully designed and affordable kitchenware for the home cook, GoodCook® products reflect the brand's personality—intuitive, inspiring, helpful and accessible. In keeping up with today's food trends toward an ever-expanding diversity of tastes, GoodCook® is building its brand by providing a robust catalog of recipes, instruction and useful tips on its website, www.goodcook.com.

