Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. MLP reported net income of $10.5 million, or $0.54 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Total operating revenues of approximately $14.0 million and $5.0 million were recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $9.9 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.05 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Total operating revenues of approximately $16.2 million and $7.0 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
On May 20, 2022, the Company finalized the sale of 646 acres in Upcountry Maui for $9.6 million. The Company also completed a $2.0 million sale of a 50-acre parcel located in Upper Kahana, Lahaina, Hawaii on June 30, 2022.
Additional Information
Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.
About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 22,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands except
|per share amounts)
|OPERATING REVENUES
|Real estate
|$
|11,600
|$
|2,700
|Leasing
|2,198
|1,962
|Resort amenities and other
|189
|288
|Total operating revenues
|13,987
|4,950
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Real estate
|707
|454
|Leasing
|997
|876
|Resort amenities and other
|330
|278
|General and administrative
|759
|574
|Share-based compensation
|276
|370
|Depreciation
|277
|302
|Total operating costs and expenses
|3,346
|2,854
|OPERATING INCOME
|10,641
|2,096
|Pension and other post-retirement expenses
|(114)
|(116)
|Interest expense
|(2)
|(32)
|INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|10,525
|1,948
|Loss from discontinued operations, net
|-
|(69)
|NET INCOME
|$
|10,525
|$
|1,879
|Other comprehensive income - pension, net
|156
|221
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|$
|10,681
|$
|2,100
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
|Income from Continuing Operations
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.10
|Loss from Discontinued Operations
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net Income
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.10
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands except
|per share amounts)
|OPERATING REVENUES
|Real estate
|$
|11,600
|$
|2,700
|Leasing
|4,228
|3,763
|Resort amenities and other
|406
|546
|Total operating revenues
|16,234
|7,009
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Real estate
|796
|552
|Leasing
|1,739
|1,716
|Resort amenities and other
|840
|691
|General and administrative
|1,516
|1,291
|Share-based compensation
|654
|719
|Depreciation
|550
|602
|Total operating costs and expenses
|6,095
|5,571
|OPERATING INCOME
|10,139
|1,438
|Other income
|-
|13
|Pension and other post-retirement expenses
|(229)
|(232)
|Interest expense
|(3)
|(65)
|INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|9,907
|1,154
|Loss from discontinued operations, net
|-
|(209)
|NET INCOME
|$
|9,907
|$
|945
|Other comprehensive income - pension, net
|312
|442
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|$
|10,219
|$
|1,387
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
|Income from Continuing Operations
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.06
|Loss from Discontinued Operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.01)
|Net Income
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.05
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|(in thousands except share data)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|16,949
|$
|5,596
|Restricted cash
|273
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,093
|1,103
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|394
|333
|Assets held for sale
|3,017
|3,144
|Total current assets
|21,726
|10,176
|PROPERTY & EQUIPMENT, NET
|16,437
|16,998
|OTHER ASSETS
|Deferred development costs
|9,566
|9,564
|Other noncurrent assets
|1,184
|1,181
|Total other assets
|10,750
|10,745
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|48,913
|$
|37,919
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|845
|$
|580
|Payroll and employee benefits
|671
|949
|Accrued retirement benefits, current portion
|142
|142
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|704
|217
|Other current liabilities
|493
|509
|Total current liabilities
|2,855
|2,397
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion
|7,789
|7,937
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|1,567
|1,633
|Deposits
|2,193
|2,309
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|53
|53
|Total long-term liabilities
|11,602
|11,932
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|14,457
|14,329
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized,
|19,443,623 and 19,383,288 shares issued and outstanding
|83,025
|82,378
|at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|Additional paid-in-capital
|9,184
|9,184
|Accumulated deficit
|(42,417)
|(52,324)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(15,336)
|(15,648)
|Total stockholders' equity
|34,456
|23,590
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|48,913
|$
|37,919
Contact:
Wade K. Kodama
wkodama@kapalua.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.